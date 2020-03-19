Mission Academy of Performing Arts Student Production Postponed

Mission Academy of Performing Arts has announced the postponement of its student production.

Given the current health crisis and the "Shelter in Place" health orders made by the Bay Area Authorities on 3/16, we have postponed our forthcoming Mission Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) student production of Chasing Papeles at BRAVA for Women in the Arts' theater and temporarily closed our offices. Please email BRAVA's box office at info@brava.org for information about their ticket policy for Chasing Papeles.



The rest of SFBATCO's 2020 season was not due to start until May with CAST OUT, but given the rapidly changing health landscape, we have made the decision to reschedule this production and will announce new dates, along with our 2020 Season, in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we are working hard at home on preparation for our 2020 productions which will start later in the year and all take place at the BRAVA theater.



Like the rest of the Bay Area, the health of our loved ones and our community is front of mind during these unprecedented times. Please stay safe and take all necessary health precautions as per the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH's) website. For more resources and information on COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the SFDPH websites or sign up for text alerts by texting COVID19SF to 888-777 for official updates.



We will continue to follow the directions of public health authorities and will update you if anything changes in our current operational plan. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us at info@SFBATCO.org.





