Merola Opera Program Continues 2024 Summer Festival With Mozart's DON GIOVANNI

Merola Opera Program will continue its 2024 Summer Festival with a fully staged production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni. Merola artists will perform this masterpiece, based on the retelling of the Don Juan legend with libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, set to one of Mozart’s richest and most lyrical scores. Don Giovanni combines comedy and tragedy, following an unrepentant rake who comes up against a trio of determined women and one implacable statue. This dramatic opera, first performed in 1787, breathes life into the story's alluring and alarming combination of dark and light topics with a supernatural twist.Maestro Stefano Sarzani, who has conducted internationally for leading opera companies, will make his Merola debut at the podium. Staging this piece will be world-renowned soprano Patricia Racette (Merola ‘88) who for decades has captivated audiences at major opera houses around the world, including San Francisco Opera and The Metropolitan Opera, before launching her career as an in-demand director.

TICKETS: $35/$65 (general admission), $10 (ages 25 and under or those attending their first Merola production)

Save 20 percent when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2024 season. Ticket discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Group Sales can be contacted at 415-621-4403.

*Discount is valid through June 10, 2024. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. The discount does not include the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

For more information or to order tickets, please visit merola.org or call the San Francisco Box Office at 415-864-3330. The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-6:00pm (Saturday phones only). The Group Sales office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm.