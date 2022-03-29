Magic Theatre Presents World Premiere MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY)

The Magic Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Sam Chanse's Monument, Or Four Sisters ( A Sloth Play). Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play) will perform from May 11 - 29, 2022* at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123).

The opening night will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Single tickets range from $20 - $70 and are on sale now at MagicTheatre.org. Tickets are also available as part of a 2022 Season Pass (still available for a limited time).

From Artistic Director Sean San JosÃ©:

I have always been shocked, seduced, opened up, and expanded by Sam's voice. When I first met Sam, she was not as singularly rooted in theatre as she is now, but her narrative, her style, and her reach were always theatrical. And it was in the layering of her ideas and aesthetic in non-theatrical situations that made her work and words stand out even more. It is this singularity of voice that sings even more distinctly in her plays now. Sam has an ability to address cultural issues writ large- feminism, API lineage, equity-in ways that are deeply human and uniquely personal. In this new age at the Magic Theatre we are wholly committed to rightfully centering People of Color in all ways, and certainly Sam Chanse and her work will further this effort and aesthetic. A writer who speaks with such layered intellect, exciting ingenuity, addressing societal issues with humor and humanity and doing it through the empowerment of a cast of characters of ALL API Women, is inspiring and exciting to witness and support. We are not alone in interest and enthusiasm for Sam Chanse and her work, as she is one of the five API playwrights picked for a special project that just premiered for the The Public Theatre in New York this season, as well as the writer of a new piece for The Civilians. Get on flight with Sam Chanse, people.

Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play) was previously developed under the leadership and care of Loretta Greco and Sonia Fernandez, who first connected with Sam at PlayGround, while Sam was living in the Bay Area. Magic is thrilled to be producing Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play) after long pandemic delays, thanks in large part to Sonia Fernandez's dedication to Sam and this piece. The Magic Theatre just premiered Miranda Rose Hall's The Kind Ones this past February as the first of these plays long in development that also endured pandemic shut downs.

In Monument, Or Four Sisters ( A Sloth Play), we follow the 4 sisters: Amy studies coral reefs, Constance writes for children's television, Mac mysteriously left a job she loves, and Lina is MIA. Add one epic road trip, four talking sloths, and countless hilarious cartoon bombs, and you've got Monument, or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play). This world premiere comedy with claws from Sam Chanse asks how to build resilience after unimaginable loss.

From playwright Sam Chanse:

I'm thrilled for this play to be going up at Magic, and to have found such an intrepid and visionary theatrical home. And I'm profoundly grateful to be working with Magic now, and throughout the last couple years, in the midst of so much uncertainty and peril. For me, this is a play about (among other things) resiliency and connection in a collapsing world, and the possibility of coming back after devastation; I'm grateful to be connecting with Magic on this, and grateful to Magic -- for continuing to believe in this play, and for existing and making theater happen in this ongoing everything.

The cast of Monument, Or Four Sisters ( A Sloth Play) features Erin Mei-Ling Stuart as "Amy", Lisa Hori-Garcia as "Magdalena/Lina", Rinabeth Apostol as "Constance," and Sango Tajima as "Mac."

In addition to Sam Chanse and Giovanna Sardelli, the creative team includes Nicholas Carvalho (Stage Manager), and all female design team: Mikiko Uesugi (Scenic Design), Cassie Barnes (Lighting Design), Michelle Mulholland (Costume Design), Samantha Alexa (Properties), Samantha Witsch (Sound Design), Sarah Phykitt (Video Design).

Monument, Or Four Sisters ( A Sloth Play) runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission.



The world premiere of Monument, continues the Magic Theatre's re-emerging from the Pandemic with live performances, starting with this February's world premiere of Miranda Rose Hall's The Kind Ones. This premiere production is also part of the first Magic Theatre creation and launch of a Season Pass! The Season Pass covers the 12 months of the year- from January to December- and includes two world premiere plays from the Magic theatre and a choice of two other projects from more than a dozen of our collaborations. As part of opening the space up to more people in more ways- we have gone beyond the Subscription model and are offering a more expansive and exciting Magic Theatre Season Pass 2022. For a limited time these passes can be purchased for only $100! The Season Pass includes two World Premiere Magic Theatre plays and your choice of 2 additional performances from an array of more than a dozen offerings- including Lorraine Hansberry Theatre's production of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, Crowded Fire Theater's premiere of Star Finch's Shipping & Handling, projects with Home Resident Company Campo Santo, and many more offerings- more than a half a dozen still left this year!

Additional 2022 programming can be found at magictheatre.org/season/season-pass.