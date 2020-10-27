Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Santa Rosa Symphony Postpone 2020/21 Carlton Senior Living Pops Series to 2021/22

Since 2004, more than 55,000 community members have attended the series at LBC.

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Santa Rosa Symphony announced that the four concerts previously scheduled for the Carlton Senior Living Symphony Pops Series' 2020/21 have been postponed until the 2021/22 season in response to the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"It is with an abundance of caution that the Symphony and the Luther Burbank Center made the difficult decision to postpone the current Pops season to 2021/22. The Symphony is an important part of the North Bay's cultural landscape, and we look forward to welcoming the community safely back to the Center where we can all celebrate live music together again," said President and CEO Rick Nowlin.



Adds Symphony President and CEO Alan Silow: "This decision reflects the Santa Rosa Symphony's long valued partnership with the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and long time commitment to our audiences. We look forward to performing at the Center next season."



Led by the Santa Rosa Symphony's Principal Pops Conductor Michael Berkowitz, the concert series introduces audiences to the great depth and range of sounds of the Santa Rosa Symphony and acclaimed soloists, through the music of legendary icons, famous film scores, and more. Since 2004, more than 55,000 community members have attended the series at LBC.

