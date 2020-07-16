Lucky Penny Video Theatre Presents THE LATEST ROOM

It's back (YET AGAIN)! An original Wine Country comedy now in a shelter-at-home-friendly video theatre version."The Tasting Room," written by Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin, is a comedy that takes place in a Napa Valley tasting room.

It debuted in August 2018 and was remounted by popular demand in August 2019. Now it returns in this video version, created from multiple performance recordings. Available the weekend of July 17-19, 2020 only! (Please note this show is rated R for language.)

The original cast of "The Tasting Room" is seen in the new video version, including Taylor Bartolucci as Becca, Danielle DeBow as Emily, Michael Scott Wells as Sid, Michael Ross as Elbert Fleeman, Tim Setzer as The Tourist, and Barry Martin as Tony Spiccoli. FOLLOW THIS LINK to get access to the show.

You will select a virtual seat or seats from the seating chart and click NEXT.

You will see a price of $0 on the next screen - click NEXT again.

Enter your details and click NEXT, the enter whatever amount you choose as your donation, then click NEXT. If you're busted flat and can't afford a donation, no worries.

Confirm details on the screen and click NEXT.

Last, if you're making a donation enter your card information and click Process Payment.

Before 7pm Friday July 17th you will receive an email with the link to the video and the password, and you'll be all set to see the show anytime through 10pm Sunday night! Thanks for supporting Lucky Penny Video Theatre. We recommend a nice Napa Valley wine to accompany the show. Cheers!

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You