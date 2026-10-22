Lena Hall to Perform at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco
Performances will take place November 6-7.
FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO, San Francisco's leading Cabaret Club, will present Lena Hall: In Concert on November 6 & 7th, 2026. The singer, actress, and rock artist has built a devoted following through her work on Broadway, television, and sold-out concert appearances across the country.
Whether delivering intimate ballads or electrifying rock anthems, Hall brings a singular blend of theatricality, humor, and raw musicality to every performance. Two nights only.
Lena Hall
Born and raised in San Francisco, Lena Hall traveled the world performing and received her first big break singing for St. John Paul II at Candlestick Stadium for over 50,000 people at the young age of 7. Hall was a member of the Young People's Teen Musical Theatre Company in San Francisco and at the age of 17, joined the national tour of Cats. When not on the Broadway stage, Lena performs with her band The Deafening.
Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway roles include starring as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a role for which she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell and as Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (original cast), starred in the award-winning The Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Disney's Tarzan (original cast), Dracula (original cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). Film and TV roles include Young Miranda in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, "All My Children," and "Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods."
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