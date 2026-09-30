Adam Pascal to Honor RENT 30th Anniversary at Feinstein's

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Feinstein’s at the Nikko will present Adam Pascal on October 23 and 24, 2026, at 8 p.m, in concert presentations featuring acoustic performances and stories from his career in musical theater.

Adam Pascal earned a Tony Award nomination for originating Roger in Broadway’s Rent and later originated Radames in Aida. His Broadway credits also include Cabaret, Memphis, Chicago, Disaster! and Pretty Woman. He reprised his role as Roger in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent.

Performances take place at Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason Street, San Francisco. Tickets and pricing information are available at feinsteinssf.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 03 Hrs 00 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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