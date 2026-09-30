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Adam Pascal to Honor RENT 30th Anniversary at Feinstein's

The performance will take place at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.

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Adam Pascal to Honor RENT 30th Anniversary at Feinstein's

Feinstein’s at the Nikko will present Adam Pascal on October 23 and 24, 2026, at 8 p.m, in concert presentations featuring acoustic performances and stories from his career in musical theater.

Adam Pascal earned a Tony Award nomination for originating Roger in Broadway’s Rent and later originated Radames in Aida. His Broadway credits also include Cabaret, Memphis, Chicago, Disaster! and Pretty Woman. He reprised his role as Roger in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent.

Performances take place at Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason Street, San Francisco. Tickets and pricing information are available at feinsteinssf.com.

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