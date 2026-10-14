Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney and More Set for A.C.T. CTivate Series
The lineup will also feature BD Wong, plus more.
American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will launch ACTivate, a dynamic new programming initiative that expands the organization's artistic footprint beyond its mainstage season.
Designed to complement A.C.T.'s mainstage season, the ACTivate series will present an eclectic mix of theater, comedy, cabaret, music, film screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, and special events throughout the year. The series will showcase acclaimed local artists and companies alongside nationally and internationally recognized performers, offering audiences fresh opportunities to experience work that is daring, unexpected, and distinctly of the moment.
The inaugural ACTivate lineup reflects the breadth and adventurous spirit of the new series. Additional programming for the inaugural ACTivate Series will be announced throughout the 2026/27 season.
Every Saturday Night
October 10–November 1, 2026
Strand Theater
Commissioned and presented by San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO)
Be transported to San Francisco's Fillmore District—beginning in the present day, where the echoes of a once-thriving Black neighborhood still shape the streets. From there, Every Saturday Night pulls audiences back into the 1950s, the vibrant “Harlem of the West,” when the Fillmore pulsed with jazz, community, and possibility.
Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney – Live at The Strand Theater
November 20–22, 2026
Strand Theater
A.C.T. and Feinstein's at the Nikko invite you to the Strand Theater for the exclusive Bay Area concert appearance by internationally acclaimed Broadway / West End stars (and husband and wife super-couple), Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney. The stars of Hadestown, The Great Gatsby, and Cabaret come to San Francisco for three performances only in this all-new concert event. Featuring stories and songs from Broadway and the West End to rock n roll classics, Carney's virtuosic guitar licks and high tenor vocals meet Noblezada's emotionally powerful, crystal-clear register, creating a harmonic blend as unique as their concert setlist. Don't miss this thrilling opportunity to see two of today's most in-demand stars in this intimate concert experience.
BD in the Yuniverse
Stories by Charles Yu
Conceived, edited, and performed by BD Wong
January 18–24, 2027
Strand Theater
This fresh, funny and moving solo performance, conceived by Tony Award-winning actor and San Francisco native BD Wong, blends four short stories by National Book Award-winning author Charles Yu. Brought to vivid onstage life in Wong's funny and emotionally skilled hands, Yu's relatable characters all grapple with the fundamental question that every human eventually encounters: “Am I actually a good person?”
Photo Credit: Tina Chiou
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