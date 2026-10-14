Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney and More Set for A.C.T. CTivate Series

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American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will launch ACTivate, a dynamic new programming initiative that expands the organization's artistic footprint beyond its mainstage season.

Designed to complement A.C.T.'s mainstage season, the ACTivate series will present an eclectic mix of theater, comedy, cabaret, music, film screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, and special events throughout the year. The series will showcase acclaimed local artists and companies alongside nationally and internationally recognized performers, offering audiences fresh opportunities to experience work that is daring, unexpected, and distinctly of the moment.

The inaugural ACTivate lineup reflects the breadth and adventurous spirit of the new series. Additional programming for the inaugural ACTivate Series will be announced throughout the 2026/27 season.

Every Saturday Night

October 10–November 1, 2026

Strand Theater

Commissioned and presented by San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO)

Be transported to San Francisco's Fillmore District—beginning in the present day, where the echoes of a once-thriving Black neighborhood still shape the streets. From there, Every Saturday Night pulls audiences back into the 1950s, the vibrant “Harlem of the West,” when the Fillmore pulsed with jazz, community, and possibility.

Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney – Live at The Strand Theater

November 20–22, 2026

Strand Theater

A.C.T. and Feinstein's at the Nikko invite you to the Strand Theater for the exclusive Bay Area concert appearance by internationally acclaimed Broadway / West End stars (and husband and wife super-couple), Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney. The stars of Hadestown, The Great Gatsby, and Cabaret come to San Francisco for three performances only in this all-new concert event. Featuring stories and songs from Broadway and the West End to rock n roll classics, Carney's virtuosic guitar licks and high tenor vocals meet Noblezada's emotionally powerful, crystal-clear register, creating a harmonic blend as unique as their concert setlist. Don't miss this thrilling opportunity to see two of today's most in-demand stars in this intimate concert experience.

BD in the Yuniverse

Stories by Charles Yu

Conceived, edited, and performed by BD Wong

January 18–24, 2027

Strand Theater

This fresh, funny and moving solo performance, conceived by Tony Award-winning actor and San Francisco native BD Wong, blends four short stories by National Book Award-winning author Charles Yu. Brought to vivid onstage life in Wong's funny and emotionally skilled hands, Yu's relatable characters all grapple with the fundamental question that every human eventually encounters: “Am I actually a good person?”



Photo Credit: Tina Chiou

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 21 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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