LA LLORONA to be Presented by Ópera Cultura in June

Embark on an unforgettable musical journey as the chilling and beloved tale of La Llorona is masterfully brought to life by Ópera Cultura on June 22 and 23, 2024 in San José. The spectral weaver of nightmares and culture, La Llorona/The Weeping Woman, is an eternal presence in the folklore of Mexico, reverberating her sorrowful tale through the generations.

La Llorona/The Weeping Woman unfolds the tragic origins of this ghostly figure against the backdrop of Mexico in the early 20th century. María, a young indigenous Xochil, falls in love with a Spanish gentleman, triggering a series of events that lead inexorably to madness, betrayal and a fatal encounter with the relentless Xochil River. The river, a character in its own right, becomes the catalyst for unspeakable tragedy, culminating in the heart-rending sacrifice of her child, Sara, and cementing La Llorona's eternal lament.

For more details, and to secure your ticket to this production, please visit www.operacultura.org.

But act swiftly - the river waits for no one.

About Ópera Cultura:

Our mission is to give "VOICE" to the Latino/x/a/é community through opera, while providing opportunities for the San José community to participate as creators, learners, and performers. We accomplish this by presenting the work of composer Héctor Armienta and other Hispanic composers, showcasing exceptional artists, and training young people in the performing arts. By doing so, we create a cultural bridge between communities. For more information or to obtain tickets online, visit the company's website at www.operacultura.org.

