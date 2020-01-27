Kronos Quartet Performs With Students From SFCM

The world-renowned San Francisco-based ensemble Kronos Quartet joins students from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Oakland School for the Arts, and Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, Thursday, February 6, at 7:30 PM in SFCM's Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall for a free performance of works from 50 For the Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire.

This annual event-now in its third year-brings together students from the San Francisco Unified School District with musicians from SFCM and Kronos Quartet for a unique performance, giving young musicians an opportunity to perform side-by-side with one of the preeminent string quartets in the world. A student quartet from Oakland School for the Arts joins for the first time this year. 50 for the Future: The

Learning Repertoire is an education and legacy project that is commissioning-and distributing online for free-50 new works for string quartet that are composed by 25 women and 25 men from around the world and designed expressly for the training of students and emerging professionals.

The concert, which is the culmination of hours of coaching sessions between the middle and high school students and Kronos, includes performances of nine works from 50 For the Future, including Stephan Thelen's Circular Lines, performed by the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts Chamber Orchestra; Aftab Darvishi's Daughters of Sol, performed by the Dragon String Quartet from the Ruth Asawa School for the Arts; two movements from Fodé Lassana Diabaté's Sunjata's Time, performed by a SFCM woodwind quartet; SFCM alumna Aleksandra Vrebalov's My Desert, My Rose, performed by a quartet from the Oakland School for the Arts; and Lu Yun's Temples in Taiwan, performed by an SFCM string quartet.

The second half of the program features Kronos Quartet performing Franghiz Ali-Zadeh's Rǝqs (Dance) and Nicole Lizée's Another Living Soul, followed by two pieces performed by a full combined orchestra made up of Kronos and 75 students from SFCM, the Ruth Asawa School for the Arts, and the Oakland School for the Arts: Mario Galeano's Tolo Midi and the second movement from Wu Man's Two Chinese Paintings. SFCM cellist Matthew Park joins Kronos Quartet for this performance while Kronos cellist Sunny Yang is away on maternity leave.

Thursday, February 6, 7:30 PM San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall. Free and open to the public; first come, first served. Tickets available on the day of the event from the SFCM Box Office beginning at 6:30 PM. Doors open at 7:00 PM. San Francisco Conservatory of Music 50 Oak Street San Francisco, CA 94102 boxoffice@sfcm.edu 415-503-6275 sfcm.edu/performances





