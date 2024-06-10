CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL Comes To San Francisco's Curran Theater This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwaySF, an ATG Entertainment company, will present Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) for three performances only—Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday, September 15 at 11 a.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PT at broadwaysf.com.

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs' constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey's irreverently hilarious book series.

This hilarious musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club, is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander – the team that brought you DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL!

About BroadwaySF:

BroadwaySF, an ATG Entertainment company, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.

