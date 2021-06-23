Immersive Yoga Now Offered At IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco

Presented by Lifeway Foods, America's favorite kefir company, the weekly yoga classes will be led by a certified yoga instructor and take place within the multi-sensory and all-encompassing Immersive Van Gogh experience at San Francisco's SVN West.

Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will take place Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 8:45 a.m. and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings at 7:45 a.m. Tickets are $54.99 per person/per class. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit vangoghsf.com/yoga-classes/.



Guests of all fitness levels are welcome to enroll in the 35-minute flow yoga. Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind, and is choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from Van Gogh's vast catalogue of masterpieces. All Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga participants will receive a nutritious Lifeway Kefir, packed with probiotics to nourish their microbiome and to recover from their yoga session. After class, participants are invited to stay and experience the exhibition one more time.



Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will be presented with strict health and safety practices in place. Capacity is limited to a maximum of 45 yoga participants. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to SVN West. Guests should arrive dressed for classes and bring their own yoga mats.



This exhibition contains sequences of bright flashing lights which may affect visitors who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy as well as others who are sensitive to moving lights. Viewer discretion is advised.