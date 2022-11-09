ISing Silicon Valley Presents HOLIDAY MEMORIES Celebrating 10 Years Of Song

iSing Silicon Valley begins 10th anniversary season celebrations with Holiday Memories-two festive concerts on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00pm and 4:30pm at Mission Santa Clara de Asís in Santa Clara, California. iSing-the award-winning choral program that brings together over 300 girls from diverse cultures and socioeconomic backgrounds-will look back on ten years of song with traditional and contemporary carols and new works including the world premiere performance of chorea lucis by Kenyon Duncan.

The premiere of Kenyon Duncan's new work is part of iSing's robust commissioning initiative, which to date has produced nearly 30 new pieces for treble voices. The concert also features festive favorites Sleigh Ride, Twelve Days of Christmas, and Vuelie (made popular by the film Frozen), and contemporary works including Oculi Omnium by Nico Muhly, Ubi flumen praesulis by Gabriel Jackson, and Stars, Eriks Esenvalds's celestial work for voices and tuned water glasses. iSing will be joined by the Friction Quartet, plus other Bay Area guest artists.

"iSing's annual holiday concert at Mission Santa Clara is beloved by everyone in the iSing community and beyond," said iSing Artistic Director Jennah Delp Somers. "We delight in creating a concert for everyone: families, friends, choral enthusiasts, and first-time concert goers. There is no better way to kick off the season and get into the holiday spirit."

iSing Silicon Valley's tenth anniversary season continues with a performance with renowned mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato on January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm at Bing Concert Hall in Stanford, CA, and a short performance opening for St. Olaf Choir's tour concert on February 4, 2023 at 3:00pm at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, CA.

Concert Information

Holiday Memories

iSing Silicon Valley

Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00pm and 4:30pm

Mission Santa Clara de Asís | 500 El Camino Real | Santa Clara, CA 95053

Ticket Link: https://www.cityboxoffice.com/

Tickets are available beginning November 16.

Program:

Eriks Esenvalds - Stars

Peter Harvey - Twelve Days of Christmas

Silent Night, arr. Dan Walker

Cuncti Simus, arr. Ricardo Soto

Nico Muhly - Oculi Omnium

Gabriel Jackson - Ubi flumen praesulis

Kenyon Duncan - chorea lucis

March of the iSing girls! (March of the Wooden Soldiers)

Frode Fjellheim & Christophe Beck - Vuelie

Leroy Anderson - Sleigh Ride

Plus other works

Artists:

iSing Silicon Valley

Friction Quartet

Additional special guest artists to be announced

Founded in 2013 by artistic directors Jennah Delp Somers and Shane Troll, award-winning girlchoir iSing Silicon Valley brings together more than 300 talented young singers in Silicon Valley, offers them rigorous musical and vocal training, and guides them toward the highest level of artistry. Celebrated for innovative choral education methods and for the gorgeous vocal blend and joyous singing of its choruses, iSing has built a deeply committed musical community in the Bay Area and beyond. iSing has also achieved recognition on the national and global stages through collaborations with world class artists including Angel Blue, Barbara Bonney, Estelí Gomez, Meredith Monk, and Voces8, and as the winner of both new music commission and international competition awards. iSing can be heard on Here I Stand and So Quietly (Innova Recordings), Drift (New Amsterdam Records), and Love and Light (scheduled for release February 2023).

Photo Credit: Kyle Cavallero