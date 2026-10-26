Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
I THINK NOT to Play PlayGround's Solo Performance Festival
Written and performed by James Christy and directed by Harriet Power, the production will be presented live and simulcast online.
James Christy's I THINK NOT comes to San Francisco for three performances at Potrero Stage, January 23–25, 2027, as part of PlayGround's 10th Annual Solo Performance Festival. Performances will be presented live and simulcast online. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10-30.
Following performances at New York City's Algonquin Hotel and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, Christy brings Bay Area audiences inside his ongoing battle with his inner monologue—the voice in his head that works against him during professional presentations, at stadium urinals, in fights with his wife, and just about everywhere else. The production is directed by award-winning Philadelphia theater artist Harriet Power.
I THINK NOT explores how men's battles with their inner monologues have inspired content creators from John Hughes to Moses. (The Testament might be Old, but the laughs are fresh.) Along the way, Jim asks the big questions: Why do you love your dog more than the people in your life? Is it appropriate to serve alcohol at an intervention? What's the best way to wish a dead friend happy birthday on Facebook?
There will be no answers, character arcs, or personal growth.
The show is one of 20 solo works selected through an open application process for this year's festival, which runs January 15–February 7, 2027. Donations directly support PlayGround and its guest artists.
Performance Details
I THINK NOT
Written and performed by James Christy
Directed by Harriet Power
When:
Saturday, January 23, 2027, at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 24, 2027, at 4 p.m.
Monday, January 25, 2027, at 7 p.m.
All times Pacific.
Where: Potrero Stage, San Francisco, and online simulcast
Running time: Approximately 50 minutes
Admission: Free; suggested donation $10–30
Tickets: https://playgroundsf.vbotickets.com/event/solofest_i_think_not/213288
About James Christy
James Christy is an award-winning playwright, filmmaker and novelist. His play Love and Communication received the Brown Martin Barrymore Award and was later adapted into a feature film. His previous solo show, Not Right Now, had a sold-out run at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. He is the recipient of a 2025 New Jersey State Council on the Arts Fellowship in Playwriting. In a previous life he appeared in Dead Poets Society (yes, he stood on his desk).
About PlayGround
PlayGround is a leading national playwright incubator supporting the discovery of bold new voices and the development of original work for the stage. Its annual Solo Performance Festival presents solo artists live at Potrero Stage and online. For more information, visit playground-sf.org.
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