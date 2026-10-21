George Li to Perform for Steinway Society in Bay Area

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Steinway Society - The Bay Area will continue its 2026–2027 season with an appearance by acclaimed pianist George Li on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center in Cupertino.

Celebrated for his breathtaking technique and expressive depth, George Li comes to the Steinway Society with a program that showcases both poetic sensitivity and electrifying brilliance. A Silver Medalist at the International Tchaikovsky Competition (2015), Li has become one of the leading pianists of his generation, praised for performances that combine youthful energy with commanding artistry.

He has appeared with many of the world's foremost orchestras and at prestigious venues across the globe, earning acclaim from critics including The New York Times for playing that is deeply compelling.

His “Gallery of Dreams” program journeys from the introspective lyricism of Schumann to the shimmering colors of Debussy, culminating in the tour-de-force of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition—a work that demands both imagination and virtuosity.

THE PROGRAM:

R. Schumann, Abegg Variations, Op. 1

R. Schumann, Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6

Debussy, Images, Book 1

Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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