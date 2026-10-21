George Li to Perform for Steinway Society in Bay Area
The International Tchaikovsky Competition medalist will present a program spanning from Schumann to Mussorgsky at De Anza College.
Steinway Society - The Bay Area will continue its 2026–2027 season with an appearance by acclaimed pianist George Li on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center in Cupertino.
Celebrated for his breathtaking technique and expressive depth, George Li comes to the Steinway Society with a program that showcases both poetic sensitivity and electrifying brilliance. A Silver Medalist at the International Tchaikovsky Competition (2015), Li has become one of the leading pianists of his generation, praised for performances that combine youthful energy with commanding artistry.
He has appeared with many of the world's foremost orchestras and at prestigious venues across the globe, earning acclaim from critics including The New York Times for playing that is deeply compelling.
His “Gallery of Dreams” program journeys from the introspective lyricism of Schumann to the shimmering colors of Debussy, culminating in the tour-de-force of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition—a work that demands both imagination and virtuosity.
THE PROGRAM:
R. Schumann, Abegg Variations, Op. 1
R. Schumann, Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6
Debussy, Images, Book 1
Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition
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