Geoff Hoyle Brings WHAT WILL I BE WHEN YOU GROW UP to MarshStream

Hoyle will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive live Q&A.

Feb. 26, 2021  
Geoff Hoyle didn't get hit by a bus in his 30s, didn't have a heart attack in his 50s, didn't get frontotemporal dementia or COVID-19 (so far) in his 70s, and now he's old enough to be "The Grandfather."

Hoyle ponders his "legacy" and vast "worldly wisdom," and how you pass on the best bits in his filmic version of What Will I Be When You Grow Up?, available to watch on The Marsh's digital platform, MarshStream, for one-night-only.

Following the filmed presentation, Hoyle will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive live Q&A.

Part of the Solo Performer Spotlight series, Hoyle's latest piece of foolery will be presented 7:00pm, Saturday, March 20. For more information, please visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.


