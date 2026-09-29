The Piano Guys to Perform at Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco

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Internationally acclaimed musical sensation THE PIANO GUYS will bring their signature blend of classical music, pop, rock, and cinematic arrangements to ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre on Friday, January 29, 2027 at 8 PM. Tickets are available beginning Friday, October 2 at 10 AM PT.

Since their serendipitous inception in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have established themselves as an unstoppable musical force. This quartet, consisting of Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer), and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter), emerged as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight. They have consistently delivered audacious compositions that effortlessly transcend the confines of style and genre, paving the way for a wildly successful career. In 2023, they unveiled their 13th album, 'Unstoppable,' a compilation of exhilarating and emotionally profound cover songs written over the past two years.

The Piano Guys have unleashed 13 albums, securing six No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Classical Albums chart. Their music has amassed a staggering 2 billion-plus global streams, while their YouTube videos have garnered over 1.6 billion views. Their Spotify presence alone boasts nearly 2 million monthly listeners. They've sold out concert venues in almost every corner of the globe and have cultivated a devoted fan base numbering in the millions. The Piano Guys have earned recognition from publications like The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, and Mashable. They've also graced the screens of major television networks, with appearances on CBS Sunday Morning, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 10 Hrs 23 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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