Free Performing Arts Showcase to Light Up San Francisco's Fulton Plaza

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Fulton Plaza in San Francisco's Civic Center will host a free outdoor performing arts showcase on Friday, November 13, from 5–8 pm, offering a preview of performances coming to downtown stages this holiday season.

Audience members will be treated to a dynamic lineup of live performances and mingling with performers and representatives from organizations such as the San Francisco Ballet and Opera, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, RAWdance and the African-American Shakespeare Company. Ticket sales and ticket giveaways will be available from organizations such as the SF Symphony and Orpheum Theatre.

Stage acts will take place beneath Fulton Plaza's overhead lighting installation SPECTRA by Illuminate. SPECTRA's lights will be choreographed to individual performances with San Francisco's City Hall as the backdrop.

From powerful voices and sweeping orchestral music to captivating movement and theatrical performances, the showcase offers a little bit of everything, marking the start of the holiday season.

'The Performing Arts Showcase offers longtime arts enthusiasts an exciting sneak preview of the upcoming season, while inviting a new generation to discover the magic of live performance,' says Tracy Everwine, Executive Director of the Civic Center Community Benefit District, the event's organizer. 'The event is an opportunity to experience a variety of art forms from downtown theater companies, and find something that inspires you. We especially hope to spark curiosity among younger audiences.'

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. A list of area restaurants can be found here.

Event Details

WHAT: Performing Arts Showcase

WHEN: Friday, November 13, 5–8 pm

WHERE: Fulton Plaza in San Francisco's Civic Center; accessible via BART/Muni Civic Center Station and Muni 5, 21, 31, 47, 49 and F-line; parking at the Civic Center Garage

COST: Free and open to the public, RSVP via Eventbrite

The event is sponsored by Avenue Greenlight, Civic Center Community Benefit District, Illuminate, and the San Francisco Public Library.

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