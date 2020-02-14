Feinstein's At The Nikko Announces Lineup For Spring 2020

Today, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced an exciting lineup of national and local artists who will take the stage at San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub this spring. Additional artists will be announced at a later date. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com or calling 866-663-1063. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

JIM BRICKMAN

25TH ANNIVERSARY GREATEST HITS LIVE!

MARCH 6-7, 2020

TICKETS: $50-$70

Jim Brickman, award-winning songwriter and pianist, presents his most entertaining, romantic concert of the year, 25th Anniversary Greatest Hits Live!



Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. Brickman leads the audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal collaborations including hits like "Angel Eyes," "Valentine," "If You Believe," and "Love of My Life." Jim Brickman in concert strikes the perfect balance of musical intimacy, compelling storytelling and a personal connection with every seat filled.



Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 #1 albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."

LENA HALL

LIKE A BAT OUT OF HELL - OBSESSED: JIM STEINMAN

MARCH 27-28, 2020

TICKETS: $65-$80

A tell-all experience of Bat Out Of Hell, the most polarizing and confusing show you never got to see. Featuring the music of Jim Steinman made famous by Meatloaf, Celine Dion, Bonnie Tyler, and Barbra Streisand, to name a few. Songs include "Holding Out For A Hero," "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," "I Would Do Anything For Love," "Total Eclipse Of The Heart," "Paradise By The Dashboard Light," and many, many more.



Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who recently received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in "Becks," (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic."

LIBERACE AND LIZA: A TRIBUTE

APRIL 3-4, 2020

TICKETS: $55-$70

After closing out 2019 with a sold-out run of Christmas shows in their hometown of Portland, Oregon, LIBERACE & LIZA: A Tribute mark their return to the fabulous stage of Feinstein's at the Nikko for two performances only. Tribute artists David Saffert (Liberace) & Jillian Snow Harris (Liza) are back to puttin' on the glitz and maestro Bo Ayars returns as music director to conduct the ensemble. Highlights new to San Francisco audiences will include Liberace's take on (and Ayars' arrangement of) Beethoven's "Für Elise," as well as proof in song that Lee & Liza are "Back In Business." Plus, this duo's madcap social media antics will spill onto the stage with the introduction of Lee's Rhinestone Telephone!

MEOW MEOW

APRIL 7-8, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$65

Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences globally with unique creations and sell-out seasons from New York's Lincoln Center and Berlin's Bar jeder Vernunft to London's West End and the Sydney Opera House. Her solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and numerous international arts festivals and garnered numerous awards including the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival Award, as well as the Green Room and Australian Helpmann awards. Besides being a prolific creator of original music, theater, and dance-theater, Meow Meow specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson.



Her latest album, "Hotel Amour," was recorded with Thomas M. Lauderdale of Pink Martini and features duets with Rufus Wainwright and the late Michel Legrand, as well as original songs written by Lauderdale and Meow Meow, performed with members of Pink Martini and the Oregon Symphony.

CHARLES BUSCH

HOLLYWOOD SOUNDSTAGE

APRIL 9, 2020

TICKETS: $55-$70

Charles goes to the movies! In his new cabaret concert Hollywood Soundstage, legendary actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer Charles Busch recounts his lifelong love affair with the movies. He shares his close encounters with stars of Hollywood's golden age such as Claudette Colbert and Greta Garbo and sings some of the most beloved songs ever written for the silver screen, including "Charade," "Long Ago and Far Away," and "In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening." In a wildly eclectic songbook that ranges from Kern and Mancini to Bacharach and Springsteen, Busch provides a unique tribute to the magic of the movies.



Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He is a two-time Manhattan Cabaret Award winner and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, London, Paris, and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. His first CD, "Charles Busch Live at Feinstein's 54 Below," has just been released by Broadway Records.

TIFFANY AUSTIN

THE BEATLES' 60-YEAR CELEBRATION

APRIL 16, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$60

Join soulful jazz vocalist Tiffany Austin in celebrating 60 years of The Beatles, as she reimagines their popular hits including "Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds," "Let it Be," and "Twist and Shout."



Tiffany has performed with the San Francisco Symphony, Oakland Ballet and Oakland Symphony, as well as with jazz luminaries (including pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Rodney Whitaker, vibraphonist Roy Ayers, and saxophonist John Handy). She continues to appear at illustrious venues including Birdland NYC, Dizzy's NYC, SFJAZZ, and Walt Disney Music Hall in Los Angeles.

MARILU HENNER

A MEMORABLE EVENING WITH MARILU HENNER

APRIL 17-18, 2020

TICKETS: $55-$70

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner-star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and musicals including Grease! and Chicago-takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

MONDAY NIGHT OFF PRESENTS

BEN JONES SINGS BROADWAY: HOW IT BEGINS, HOW IT ENDS

APRIL 20, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$60

Hailed as "first-rate" by the San Francisco Chronicle and "show-stopping" by San Francisco Classical Voice, Ben Jones has appeared as soloist on the greatest stages around the globe. He has shared the spotlight with such towering figures as Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, Rita Moreno, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars.



In the theatre Mr. Jones has performed principal roles in Candide, Guys and Dolls, Follies, Show Boat, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Cats, Sweeney Todd and The Last Five Years. He also spent a year performing in San Francisco's Beach Blanket Babylon.



His voice has been featured on "A Prairie Home Companion," the soundtracks for best-selling video game franchises (Halo, Civilization), and global TV and radio commercials (Coors Light, Meow Mix). Look for his latest recordings-a collaboration with the San Francisco-based Alexander String Quartet-on all streaming platforms.



Having recently relocated from San Francisco to New York, Ben has already become a regular at the greatest New York nightclubs and stages, including Feinstein's/54 Below, Town Hall and Merkin Hall. Premiering his newest show at Feinstein's at the Nikko, Ben debuts at San Francisco's most intimate nightclub to perform pairs of songs (show beginnings and endings) from Broadway's greatest and most inspiring shows. Appearing with music director Greg Pliska, don't miss this one-night-only concert.

STEVE TYRELL

APRIL 23-26, 2020

TICKETS: $70-$95

Steve Tyrell's show will feature selections from his newly-expanded "Back to Bacharach" album, his 2018 #1 album, "A Song For You," as well as various favorites from the Great American Songbook including songs he has performed in major motion pictures.



The New York Times declared, "Mr. Tyrell is a terrific storyteller... his sizable voice filters Louis Armstrong through Ray Charles and Dr. John." Ten of his 11 albums have achieved top-five status on Billboard's Traditional Pop Charts, with his most recent, "A Song For You" reaching #1 earlier this year. In October, Steve Tyrell will release a 21-song extended edition of his 2008 chart-topper "Back to Bacharach". The album, a homage to Tyrell's friend and mentor, Burt Bacharach, features seven additional Bacharach classics.



Steve Tyrell has appeared on "The Today Show The Tonight Show," "The Talk," "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Good Day New York," "Good Day LA," and "Tavis Smiley," among many other national television shows. His music and his production set the backdrop for a myriad of movies, including "Father of the Bride (Parts I and II)," "Something's Gotta Give," "The Informant," and "An American Tail." He is also featured in this year's documentary, "Always at the Carlyle."



Steve Tyrell's Carlyle run is a holiday tradition, a fact not lost on his faithful and often notable audience. It was widely publicized that Bill and Hillary Clinton came to see Steve perform on one of her first nights out after the 2016 election. He has also played for Presidents Bush and Trump. Tyrell has performed on stages all over the world, entertaining the likes of President Santos of Columbia, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as well as Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

RYAN RAFTERY

IVANKA 2020

MAY 1-2, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$60

One woman. Two personalities. A magic whistle with powers of mind control. It's not about being right...it's about WINNING.



Just in time for the start of the presidential primary season, Ryan Raftery returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with his fifth celebrity bio-musical comedy IVANKA 2020. Inspired by the classic film "The Manchurian Candidate" and the beloved animated film "Anastasia," Raftery's latest piece is a satirical commentary on what is arguably the most fascinating political landscape the United States has seen in decades.



IVANKA 2020 tells a tale that begins in turn-of-the-century imperial Russia, where a young girl named Anastasia receives a jewel-encrusted whistle as a gift from her doting grandmother. Unbeknownst to all within the golden palace, a courtier by the name of Rasputin has placed a curse on the whistle, allowing him to control the mind of the young girl, bringing about the sabotage needed to destroy the powerful family. Cut to almost a century later, where Russian government officials have discovered the whistle and its powers and set out to interfere with yet another powerful political family. This time, it will be another favored child in another golden palace that would be entangled in a game of international political espionage and her name...is Ivanka.

TOP SHELF CLASSICS!

SOUL CLASSICS - THE ATLANTIC RECORDS SESSIONS

MAY 3, 2020

TICKETS: $40-$55

Following two sold-out concerts in 2019, Feinstein's at the Nikko welcomes back the Bay Area's premiere party masters and music-makers, Top Shelf Classics. A thrilling new concert featuring the classic soul-hits from Atlantic Records' catalog of the '60s and '70s, you'll hear songs from Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, and more!

BRANDEN & JAMES

THE LADY GAGA SONGBOOK

MAY 6-7, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$65

After their sold-out debut shows at Feinstein's at the Nikko, cello and vocal duo, Branden & James return with a brand-new show, "The Lady Gaga Songbook". As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Gaga's musical output has ranged from pop music to jazz (in her collaborations with Tony Bennett), to film soundtracks. Described by NPR Music as "dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals," Branden & James explore Lady Gaga's career to date, celebrating her most cherished performances with their classical spin and unique charm.

MARY WILSON

UP CLOSE

MAY 8-9, 2020

TICKETS: $70-$85

Celebrated worldwide for recording a torrent of hits as a founding member of Motown supergroup, The Supremes, Mary Wilson continues to lead a prominent solo career, packing top venues across the globe. She returns by high demand to Feinstein's at the Nikko, fresh on the heels of releasing her new book chronicling her glittering career, "Supreme Glamour," which also coincides with The Supremes' 60th anniversary since the original members began singing together as the Primettes.



Acclaimed for her smoky vocals and charming stage presence, Wilson's whirlwind touring has included performing multiple times at the White House, including for two inaugural dinners, and giving numerous consecutive concerts at the legendary Feinstein's in New York City. As a group, The Supremes has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and earned the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.



In her highly-anticipated show, Wilson will enchant audiences with her smooth renditions of classic standards, and will celebrate her music legacy by delivering Supremes hits now engrained in American pop culture.



Don't miss this intimate performance by a powerhouse vocalist who has set the standard for female artists in the recording industry.

LEANNE BORGHESI & MARTA SANDERS

SHOWBROADS: A NIGHTCLUB DUEL

MAY 15-16, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$60

Following sold-out engagements at New York's historic Birdland Jazz Club, the critically-acclaimed Showbroads, starring Leanne Borghesi and Marta Sanders (Broadway's Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), will make its West Coast debut at Feinstein's at the Nikko. In this comedic, musical nightclub act, Borghesi and Sanders-both powerhouse cabaret singers-unite to bring audiences a "a one-two knockout punch" (Cabaret HotSpot). Called "a sumptuous feat of outrageousness" by BroadwayWorld, this show promises a parade of show stopping numbers and big over-the-top laughs.

AMY HĀNAIALI'I

AN EVENING WITH AMY HĀNAIALI'I

MAY 17, 2020

TICKETS: $50-$65

Six-time Grammy Award nominee and 18-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning artist Amy Hānaiali'i will perform an evening of jazz standards, as well as original pieces that will move audiences to laughter and tears. Known as "the Ambassador of Hawaiian Music," Amy will be joined by an all-star band for an unforgettable night of aloha!



Hanaiali'i's talent emerges from a disciplined classical training, fused powerhouse vocals, and honoring her family's worldly heritage and rooted ancestral responsibility.



Amy has played for the Dalai Lama, two inaugural balls in D.C. for President Obama and the first entertainer ever to perform in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, China. Amy has played for sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan, and all across America and French Polynesia. Hānaiali'i's Friends and Family album showcased a stunning duet with country music legend Willie Nelson. Alongside and recording with the best, Amy also has performed live and opened for renowned artists like Earth, Wind and Fire, Carlos Santana, Boz Scaggs, Diana Krall, Joe Cocker and many more - her upcoming release features a duet with Michael McDonald.



Her diverse success and cultural responsibility provide clear recognition by Hawai'i's music community and fans with universal acceptance. All of Amy's albums have validated commercial success by consistently placing her at the top of the World Album Billboard charts.

MELISSA ERRICO

AMOUR & AFTER: THE MUSIC OF MICHEL LEGRAND WITH TEDD FIRTH AT THE PIANO

MAY 19, 2020

TICKETS: $50-$65

"One of the most moving and even thrilling concerts I've ever seen." That was the verdict of the Wall Street Journal's critic on Melissa Errico's new show devoted to the music of Michel Legrand, Amour and After. The Broadway star lets her thrilling, silvery soprano enwrap legendary Legrand standards, including the most beloved hits from his famous movie musical "Yentl"-unleashing her 'inner Barbra Streisand" as the New York Times has raved. And then there's "Windmills of your Mind "and "What Are You Doing The Rest of Your Life"-she's even offering the premiere of the last song that Legrand ever composed with his favorite lyric writing team, Alan and Marilyn Bergman. Accompanied by the great jazz pianist Tedd Firth, Melissa brings more than just music to her show: it's filled with an insider's witty stories about Legrand and the world of show business as she takes us on a tour of her amazing life in music from Paris to New York to Hollywood and back again-from Cole Porter to Charles Trenet. No one who loves Paris, French style, Michel Legrand or just Broadway singing at its best could consider missing this show. Come and find out why the New York Times raved: "Blindingly glamorous....she delivers Broadway and movie songs with a whopping authority, taking a sumptuous ballad to the moon & back!"

AMANDA KING

A SALUTE TO ELLA: THE EARLY YEARS

MAY 20, 2020

TICKETS: $45-$60

Before she became the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald was a young girl with a dream and determination. Noted chanteuse and avid promoter of the great songs and performers of the early 20th century, Amanda King shares Ella's origins, inspiration and music in a swingin' evening of song and history celebrating the legend.



King is a classic chanteuse who performs swinging standards, jazz and more. Hailed by critic Stephen Holden in the New York Times as one of the nightclub world's "exceptional rising talents," she is a vivacious and captivating performer bringing to mind the great ladies of song.

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN WITH SPECIAL GUEST CHRIS MANN

SPRING SWING

MAY 28-30, 2020

TICKETS: $85-$115

Two-time Emmy and five-time Grammy Award-nominated Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with Spring Swing, an all-new show celebrating the season with an eclectic mix of classics from the Great American Songbook, as well as contemporary surprises. Feinstein will be joined on-stage by special guest Chris Mann, star of NBC's "The Voice" and The Phantom of the Opera.

STORM LARGE

JUNE 5-7, 2020

TICKETS: $70-$90

Storm Large: musician, actor, playwright, author, awesome. She shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show "Rock Star: Supernova," where despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day.



During the 18­-19 season, Storm performed her one-woman autobiographical musical memoir, Crazy Enough, at Portland Center Stage and La Jolla Music Society celebrating the show's ten-year anniversary. Highlights of the season include debuts with members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony, the Maryland Symphony, and the Philly Pops, as well as return engagements with the Houston Symphony, New York Pops, and the Louisville Orchestra, with whom she recorded the 2017 album "All In." Storm continues to tour concert halls across the country with her band Le Bonheur and as a special guest on Michael Feinstein's Shaken & Stirred tour.



Storm made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and featured on their CD Get Happy. Storm has also sung with Grammy winner k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, Rufus Wainwright, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton.



Storm's musical memoir, Crazy Enough, played to packed houses in 2009 during its unprecedented 21-week sold out run. Her memoir, "Crazy Enough," was released by Simon and Schuster in 2012, named Oprah's Book of the Week, and awarded the 2013 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction.

TIM MURRAY

JUNE 11, 2020

TICKETS: $30-$45

Fresh off sold-out performances in London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Ft. Lauderdale, comedian Tim Murray makes his Feinstein's at the Nikko debut this June. Growing up a closeted gay boy in middle-of-nowhere Ohio, Tim was constantly trying to be the cool girl in school, even at age 32. Throughout the evening he delves into the true story of being cat-fished on the internet by someone pretending to be Britney Spears when he was 11 and recounts stories of his current day job: teaching acting to child models. Known best for his acclaimed sketch comedy videos, which have reached over one million views on digital media, he was nominated in 2019 for a Queerty Award for "Best Sketch Comedy of the Year" - and placed 'runner-up' to Randy Rainbow. Don't miss this evening of heavy laughter at Feinstein's at the Nikko.



As an actor, Tim was in the original New York company of the off-Broadway hit (and New York Times Critic's Pick) 50 Shades the Musical, as well as the London and Edinburgh Fringe Festival premiere of Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody. He can be seen in the upcoming film "Swan Song," starring Jennifer Coolidge and Michael Urie. His web series, "Lanky Scoliosis," has been nominated for awards in the Houston Comedy Film Festival (Winner of Best Short), The Online Film Festival, The Portland Comedy Film Festival, and The Lake Erie Film Festival. His hour of stand-up: "Wait... Let's Have Fun!" premiered at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has since sold out New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. Tim continues to perform stand up all over the world, including at San Francisco Sketchfest, RuPaul's DragCon LA and UK. He has worked with Drag Race favorites Alaska, Monet X Change, Katya and many more. Lisa Kudrow recently praised Tim on Twitter by retweeting his impression of her! His podcast, "Slumber Party," recently featured notable LGBTQ comedians Trixie Mattel, Michael Henry, and Daniel Franzese.

NATALIE DOUGLAS

DIFFERENT DRUM...THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT

JUNE 12-13, 2020

TICKETS: $50-$65

Eleven-time MAC Award-winning vocalist Natalie Douglas returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with Different Drum...The Songs of Linda Ronstadt. With the assistance of her all-star musicians, Natalie will salute the critically acclaimed and beloved singer, with a selection of songs from throughout her legendary career, including "Desperado," Try Me Again," "You're No Good," "Long, Long Time," "Blue Bayou," and, of course, "Different Drum."



Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre, The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, among others. She has produced over 70 concerts at her New York City musical home, Birdland Jazz Club. Natalie's award-winning CD, "Human Heart," as well as her two previous CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay, and her website.

MATT ALBER

FOR THE BOYS

JUNE 16-17, 2020

TICKETS: $40-$55

Two-time Grammy Award-winning Singer/songwriter and LGBTQ+ youth mentor Matt Alber returns to Feinstein's at The Hotel Nikko for two acoustic evenings of songs dedicated to the men of San Francisco (and their allies.)

Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.





