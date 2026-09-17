FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Open at Opera San José

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Opera San José will present Fiddler on the Roof, the beloved musical that revolutionized American theater. This nine-time Tony Award winner became the longest-running Broadway musical of its time, holding the record for a decade.

Set in a vibrant Jewish village in early 20th-century Russia, this iconic musical follows Tevye, a humble dairyman struggling to preserve his family's traditions as his five daughters challenge convention and society undergoes profound change. Featuring Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick's unforgettable score including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset” and a libretto by Joseph Stein,Fiddler on the Roof explores love, faith, family, resilience, and the heartbreaking realities of diaspora. Recently seen as Sharpless in Madama Butterfly, OSJ favorite and Emeritus Artist-in-Residence, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, brings his experience performing on Broadway in Baz Luhrmann's production of Puccini's La Bohème to the role of Tevye. He is joined by OSJ Artist-in-Residence, soprano Nicole Koh, as Tzeitel and inaugural OSJ Wadhwani Artist-in-Residence and current Artist-in-Residence, soprano Melissa Sondhi, as Hodel. Emmy Award-nominated international director Crystal Manich, alongside conductor George Manahan, brings a fresh, vibrant vision to this timeless classic.

Fiddler on the Roof will be performed in English with English and Spanish supertitles November 15-29, 2026 (performance dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José. For more information or to purchase tickets ($49 - $249, plus $3.50 fee per ticket with walk up student tickets available every performance for $10 with a student ID), the public may visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday,11:00am to 5:30pm). Fiddler on the Roof is licensed by and presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and is a co-production of Cincinnati Opera, Austin Opera, and Opera San José.

Said Opera San José General Director & CEO Shawna Lucey, “There are few musicals as beloved and enduring as Fiddler on the Roof. It is a story that explores what happens when the world around us changes faster than we can imagine. Its music has become part of our cultural fabric, but beneath those unforgettable melodies is a deeply human story that continues to resonate with audiences today.” Lucey added, “We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary work to the California Theatre with a remarkable cast and creative team. Fiddler on the Roof invites us to laugh, to cry, and to reflect on the things we hold onto when everything around us is shifting. It is a celebration of family, community, and the enduring power of hope, and we cannot wait to share it with our audiences.”

Fiddler on the Roof premiered on Broadway in 1964, becoming a landmark of American musical theater and winning nine Tony Awards during its original run of more than 3,200 performances. The musical has remained a staple of the stage, seen around the world and returning to Broadway in five revivals. New York Daily News deemed it “One of the great works of the American musical theatre. It is touching, beautiful, warm, funny and inspiring.” The New York Times proclaimed, “If you were a rich man, you couldn't buy a better show than the joyous 'Fiddler on the Roof.'” In 1971, the musical was adapted into an acclaimed feature film starring Topol as Tevye, earning eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. More than six decades after its Broadway debut, Fiddler on the Roof continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike. Of the most recent Broadway revival, The New York Times said, “The state of the world gives us new reason to appreciate the depth of feeling so powerfully, so ingeniously embedded in 'Fiddler on the Roof,' the much-loved musical comedy that has returned to Broadway at a time when its story strikes home with unusual force.” The Guardian called the musical “Powerfully topical.”

Director Manich has assembled a stellar cast led by Opera San José favorite and Emeritus Artist-in-Residence, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu stars as Tevye, a warmhearted and devoted father struggling to balance tradition with a rapidly changing world, alongside Artist-in-Residence soprano Shanley Horvitz as his strong-willed wife, Golde. Artist-in-Residence soprano Nicole Koh portrays their eldest daughter, Tzeitel, who is determined to marry for love rather than tradition, while soprano Melissa Sondhi, inaugural OSJ Wadhwani Artist-in-Residence and current Artist-in-Residence, appears as Hodel, Tevye's idealistic second daughter. Soprano Laura Corina Sanders will make her OSJ debut as Chava, Tevye's independent-minded daughter.

Mezzo-soprano Deborah Martínez Rosengaus, last seen as Toypurina in OSJ's Zorro, returns as Yente, the sharp-tongued village matchmaker. Artist-in-Residence tenor David Morgans makes his OSJ debut as Motel, the timid but determined tailor. Artist-in-Residence tenor Micah Perry, last seen as Beppe in Pagliacci, will portray Perchik, the passionate young revolutionary. Tenor Spencer Greene makes his OSJ debut as Fyedka, the Russian soldier.

Tenor Nicolas Vasquez-Gerst will appear as Avram, the village's bookseller; mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm as Grandma Tzeitel, a spirited ancestral figure; Artist-in-Residence Courtney Miller as Fruma-Sarah, the terrifying ghostly apparition; and Artist-in-Residence baritone Michael Jesse Kuo as Mendel, the good-natured rabbi's son. Rounding out the cast are Doug Brook as Lazar Wolf, Nili Sela as Shprintze, Siena Coniglio as Bielke, Nicholas Tabora as Mordcha, Stanislav Izmayov

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