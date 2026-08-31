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Opera San José Will Stage FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Fiddler on The Roof will run November 15-29, 2026.

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Opera San José Will Stage FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Opera San José will present the musical that revolutionized American theater, Fiddler on the Roof. This nine-time Tony Award winner became the longest-running Broadway musical of its time, holding the record for a decade.

Set in a vibrant Jewish village in early 20th-century Russia, the beloved musical follows Tevye, a humble dairyman struggling to preserve his family's traditions as his five daughters challenge convention and society undergoes profound change.

Featuring an unforgettable score including “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” Fiddler on the Roof explores love, faith, family, resilience, and the heartbreaking realities of diaspora.

OSJ favorite and Emeritus Artist-in-Residence, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, most recently seen as Sharpless in Madama Butterfly, stars as Tevye, joined by OSJ Artist-in-Residence, soprano Nicole Koh, as Tzeitel and inaugural OSJ Wadhwani Artist-in-Residence and current Artist-in-Residence, soprano Melissa Sondhi, as Hodel. Emmy Award-nominated international director Crystal Manich, alongside conductor George Manahan, brings a fresh, vibrant vision to this timeless classic. Fiddler on the Roof is licensed by and presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and is a co-production of Cincinnati Opera, Austin Opera, and Opera San José.

About:

WHEN:  November 15-29, 2026
WHERE:  California Theatre, 345 S 1st St, San José
TICKETS:  $49–$249 (plus $3.50 fee per ticket)
INFO:  For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 11:00am–5:30pm).

Photo credit: Philip Groshong / A co-production with Cincinnati Opera

 

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