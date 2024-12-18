Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
FAT HAM Northern California Premiere to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse

Performances will run from March 20 – April 19, 2025.

Dec. 18, 2024
FAT HAM Northern California Premiere to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse Image
San Francisco Playhouse will present the Northern California Premiere of 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham. Playwright James Ijames turns William Shakespeare’s Hamlet on its head in this piping hot play that transports the drama to a modern-day barbecue in the American South.

Queer Black college kid Juicy longs to break his crazy family’s cycle of trauma and violence when his father’s ghost demands Juicy avenge his murder. With family feuds and a dance party on the menu, this delectably irreverent, poignant play explores legacy and identity, love and loss, as well as pain and joy.

Making its World Premiere in a filmed production presented by Wilma Theater, Fat Ham received the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama ahead of its in-person premiere Off-Broadway at The Public Theater. The production transferred to Broadway in 2023, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play. 




