EXIT Theatre to Present FRINGE SNEAK PEEK

The show will run from September 13 to September 19, 2020 on Facebook.

EXIT Theatre will be presenting FRINGE SNEAK PEEK, a celebration of the San Francisco Fringe Festival, streaming live on Facebook.com/EXITTheatreSF/live from September 13 to September 19, 2020.

FRINGE SNEAK PEEK will be hosted by EXIT Theatre's Christina Augello, Stuart Bousel and Amanda Ortmayer and will feature interviews and performances by artists originally scheduled to perform live in the 2020 San Francisco Fringe Festival as well as past "Best of Fringe" artists and a gallery of SF Fringe promotional art from the past quarter century.

EXIT Theatre was scheduled to produce the 29th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival in September 2020 when the COVIC pandemic forced the San Francisco shelter-in-place orders. Performers had been selected in February at the Fringe lottery before EXIT Theatre closed in March 2020. EXIT Theatre postponed the 2020 SF Fringe Festival with performances re-scheduled for September 2021. In September 2020 EXIT Theatre will be streaming interviews and performance excerpts to celebrate the San Francisco Fringe Festival and to promote the 2021 festival.

FRINGE SNEAK PEEK will be streamed live at Facebook.com/EXITTheatreSF/live at:7pm on Sunday September 137pm Tuesday September 157pm Thursday September 177pm Friday September 18, and7pm September 19, 2020.The FRINGE SNEAK PEEK shows will then be available at Facebook.com/EXITTheatreSF/live until the end of September 2020. The shows will be free and donations will be requested with all donations distributed evenly among the FRINGE SNEAK PEEK performing companies.

FRINGE SNEAK PEEK will be streamed from the homes of the EXIT Theatre hosts and the Sneak Peek performers and will be available at Facebook.com/EXITTheatreSF/live

FRINGE SNEAK PEEK is being organized and will be presented by EXIT Theatre volunteers, many furloughed during the pandemic. It will be streamed on Facebook Live using Streamyard software. Donations will be requested during the FRINGE SNEAK PEEK shows with all donations going to the participating theater companies.

The FRINGE SNEAK PEEK and the San Francisco Fringe Festival are produced by EXIT Theatre, a 37 year old San Francisco theater company founded and operating in the Tenderloin neighborhood since 1983. The San Francisco Fringe Festival is an open-access theater festival with performers selected by lottery. Founded by EXIT Theatre in 1992, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is the second oldest fringe festival in the United States and is a member of CAFF (the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) and USAFF (the United States Association of Fringe Festivals).

