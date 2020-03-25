EXIT Theatre to Postpone 2020 Season Shows & Gala

As the current public health crisis continues to unfold, EXIT Theatre will be postponing the following shows until its 2021 season: Two, Chased, and These People's History of the 20th Century. The company will also postpone its May 18 Gala until further notice.

EXIT hopes reschedule our Burlesque Extravaganza in the Fall/Winter of 2020, but those dates have not been set at this time.

The 2020 San Francisco Fringe Festival will continue as planned, September 10-19. https://www.theexit.org/fringe/

EXIT hopes to remain open to guest artists and companies this summer, and will announce those dates once they are able to move forward with them.





