EXIT Theatre And DIVA Or Die Burlesque Present DOLLHOUSE MONSTERS

It's not easy to escape the past, even when looking towards the future. From childhood we've been labeled, categorized, judged, and boxed in-and like inhabitants of a dollhouse, it sometimes feels as if we're not in control of our own destinies. In order to break free of this self-perpetuating cycle, we must all confront our personal monsters-or become them.

Since 2012, DIVA or Die Burlesque, co-curated by Red Velvet, has brought a vision of body-positivity, self-discovery, and flirty fun to the EXIT Theatre stages. Their signature full-length shows-Rebel Without a Bra (2013), At the White Rabbit Burlesque (2014), Hotel Burlesque (2016), and Just Another Zombie Holiday Show (2017)-have stretched the boundaries of burlesque, and opened up this ancient artform to a new generation of audiences. Like drag, burlesque offers participants the opportunity to tell a story: with courage, ingenuity, revelation, and sparkle as the building blocks.

This hybrid performance piece combines theatrical scripting with the intimacy of burlesque. A timeless tale delving into the intimate secrets (and some of the hidden monsters) of three women struggling to make sense of the world, and their role in it. Written by Eric Pape, devised by Red Velvet, Lady Malavendra, and Dee O's Mío, and featuring The Velvettes: Coco Jewelle, Jenny Jewels, and Tanqueray von Grafenburg.

Warning: This show involves stripping - physical, emotional, and mental. Be prepared!

For press tickets, interviews, and all other inquiries, please email publicist @ theexit.org. For hi-res photos, artist bios, and other information, visit our press dropbox at https://bit.ly/2UoBtVv. We look forward to welcoming you to our fifth full-length theatrical burlesque cabaret!





