Symphony San Jose Announces Last-Minute Conductor Change

Symphony San Jose has announced that Tatsuya Shimono will no longer be able to conduct "Remember the Titans" this weekend due to unforeseen circumstances. The Spanish-American conductor, François López-Ferrer, will be stepping in to lead the performances on June 1st and 2nd at the California Theatre.

François López-Ferrer has carved an impressive path in the world of classical music, distinguished by his dynamic artistry and compelling performances. Recently honored with the prestigious 2024 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, his international career boasts acclaimed debuts with esteemed orchestras such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil), Hong Kong Philharmonic, Orquesta Nacional de España, Orquesta Sinfónica de Galicia, Orquesta Sinfónica Radio Televisión Española, Verbier Festival Orchestra, Ensemble intercontemporain, Opéra de Lausanne, and George Enescu Philharmonic.

Upcoming engagements feature notable debuts at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Phil, the May Festival with the Cincinnati Symphony, and the Opéra de Paris for a new production of Haydn’s *L’isola disabitata*. His journey in the world of classical music began as Associate Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony (CSO) and May Festival, where he captivated audiences and critics alike. Notably, in January 2022, he seamlessly took over for Louis Langrée with the CSO for the US premiere of Mark Simpson’s Violin Concerto, featuring Nicola Benedetti.

López-Ferrer further honed his craft as a 2021-22 Dudamel Fellow with the LA Phil and as Resident Conductor of the Opéra de Paris’s Académie. In 2022, he was a featured conductor in the Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview with the Louisiana Philharmonic. His early career achievements include roles as Associate Conductor of the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Chile and Principal Conductor of the Ballet Nacional Chileno. He also distinguished himself as a 2018 Verbier Festival Conducting Fellow, stepping in for Iván Fischer in a program shared with Sir Simon Rattle and Gábor Takács-Nagy.

López-Ferrer’s extensive accolades include being a two-time recipient of the Solti Foundation U.S.’s Career Assistance Award, winner of the inaugural 2015 Neeme Järvi Prize at the Menuhin-Gstaad Festival, and a former member of the Deutsche Dirigentenforum. He holds a master’s degree in Orchestral Conducting from the Haute École de Musique de Lausanne and a bachelor’s in Composition from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Born in Switzerland and raised in the United States, he embodies a rich multicultural heritage, with a Cuban mother and Spanish father, and speaks six languages fluently.

Symphony San Jose is confident that François López-Ferrer’s passion and expertise will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to "Remember the Titans," creating an unforgettable experience for our audience. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you at the California Theatre for what promises to be a remarkable concert under the baton of this distinguished conductor.

For tickets and more information, please visit our website at www.symphonysanjose.org or contact our box office at (408) 286-2600.

