EXIT Press Announces Publication Of Terry Baum's ONE DYKE'S THEATER

EXIT Press announces publication of One Dyke's Theater (EXIT Press, June 11, 2019, 340 pp), by Terry Baum. An anthology spanning four decades of groundbreaking feminist playwriting from San Francisco's "slightly world-renowned Lesbian playwright."

Although plays with gay and lesbian themes have been in circulation for years, it's only recently with the Broadway successes of Fun Home and Indecent that plays by, for, and about the lesbian experience are gaining a modicum of mainstream traction. But the push for representation long predates its current buzzword cachet, and it's trailblazers like Terry Baum, an out lesbian and feminist theater-maker since the 70's, who have carved out the space for these modern successes to occupy, and to emulate.



Terry Baum's Dos Lesbos (1981) inspired the first anthology of lesbian plays in the history of the universe-Places, Please! (1985). The ten plays in One Dyke's Theater span 40 years of making theater about lesbian lives, from absurd farce to gripping historical drama. Baum's pioneering works have been lauded by critics and produced all over the world. HICK: A Love Story was honored as a Fringe Fave and selected for the Fringe Encore Series at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2015.

Terry Baum is an actress, director, teacher, filmmaker, political activist and a pioneer lesbian playwright. Critics have compared her to Lily Tomlin, Norman Mailer, Godzilla, Bea Arthur, and Woody Allen-but never in the same review. Her plays have been published in three anthologies, produced all over the world, and translated into many languages. As a solo performer of her own work, she's toured the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Israel, South Africa, Cuba, and Morocco.

In 1974, she moved to San Francisco to found Lilith Women's Theater Collective, which she led for five years. Starting in 2010, she has been one-half of The Crackpot Crones, performing subversive feminist comedy and improvisation with Carolyn Myers throughout the U.S., and in Mexico as Las Rucas Locas. In 2014 they co-produced HICK: A Love Story, which won a "Fringe Fave" and an encore performance at the 2014 New York Fringe Festival. Currently based in San Francisco, Baum continues to tour her work, and remains active artistically and politically (including running for public office in 2004 and 2011).





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You