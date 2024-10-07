Don Reed's THE DMV is Coming to The Marsh SF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for anyone bracing to get their license renewed, The Marsh San Francisco presents Don Reed's inspired solo show set in the place everyone loves to hate The DMV. Reed, a master of impersonations and characterizations, takes on eight characters who experience prejudgments based on age, class, race, physical abilities, and more.

Through a series of laugh-out-loud and deeply moving monologues, accompanied by spirited dance sequences, audiences embark on an adventure centered around the experience of impatiently waiting in line. The DMV, written, performed, and directed by Don Reed, will be presented 8:00pm Fridays October 11 – November 22, 2024 at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved).

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

Don Reed (Writer/Performer/Director) was the 2016 Theatre Bay Area winner for Outstanding Solo Production for East 14th and is the co-producer of filmmaker Robert Townsend's solo hit Living the Shuffle. Reed has earned recognition from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle, as well as three nominations from the NAACP for Best Actor and Best Playwright. Reed is currently the host/curator and producer with Mike Ghiringhelli of Redwood Nights: Storytelling Under the Stars at Deer Park Villa and the host/curator of True Funny: Standup & Storytelling. Additionally, he played a leading role in the Amazon Prime comedy series “Bartlett,” which was co-financed and featured recurring appearances by HAMILTON creator Lin Manuel Miranda. Recently, Reed finalized an agreement with Carson Entertainment Group, granting him access to the entire library of "The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson." This enables him to share his Hollywood tale emphasizing the significance of perseverance through his solo production, The Never Too Late Show. He also has an extensive background in writing, producing, and directing across various mediums, including short films for HBO, and works for the Oprah Winfrey Network. Reed has also performed in the Netflix feature film “Unleashed,” and his voice has been featured in Popular Productions such as "Spiderman," "Johnny Quest," "Saturday Night Live promos," and "2 Broke Girls." Reed was also the opening act/warm-up comedian for “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno for over 1,000 episodes and has shared an excerpt story from East 14th on NPR/WYNC's “Snap Judgment.” Audiences may tune in to KQED's “The California Report Magazine” to hear his recent story, “The Fruitarian."

Photo credit: Don Reed

Comments