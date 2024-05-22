Tyler Taylor Named as Winner of Fourth Annual Emerging Black Composers Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Francisco Symphony, in partnership with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music has named Tyler Taylor is the winner of the fourth annual Emerging Black Composers Project prize. The San Francisco Symphony, led by conductor Cristian Măcelaru, will give the world premiere of Taylor’s commissioned work during the 2025–26 season.



As winner of the Michael Morgan Prize, which was renamed in 2023, Taylor will receive a $15,000 commissioning fee, mentorship from EBCP committee members, and resources to workshop his piece with SFCM, along with a premiere of the work by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall. Taylor joins Xavier Muzik, Jens Ibsen, and Trevor Weston as winners of the ten-year project. Additional past prizes have been awarded to Sumi Tonooka, Jonathan Bingham, Shawn Okpebholo, Quenton Xavier Blache, and Nathaniel Heyder.



“I was a bit in shock, to be completely honest!” Taylor said of winning. “It was a moment of validation that made me feel like people are starting to listen. I’ve been listening to recordings by the San Francisco Symphony since I was in high school, and a lesson I had with Esa-Pekka Salonen during my freshman year in college set me down a path that significantly shaped the composer I am today. Now, some 12 years later, my music will be performed by this institution. That’s amazing,” he added.



Taylor was selected as the winner through an anonymous review process overseen by a selection committee led by EBCP Chair Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser and including SFCM Music Director Edwin Outwater.



“Taylor’s musical ideas are strong and compelling, and his mastery of tone and timbre is extremely impressive,” said Bartholomew-Poyser, “We are really looking forward to hearing what he will create when given an opportunity to paint with the sounds of the San Francisco Symphony,” he added.



“Tyler Taylor is a serious, creative composer, and all three of his submitted pieces had sounds and ideas that were distinct and original in concept and realization,” said Outwater. “It’s always a pleasure to work with EBCP composers and workshop their new pieces at SFCM. I’m excited to work with Tyler, and can’t wait to hear what he creates.”



Born in 1992 in Louisville, KY, Taylor is a graduate of Indiana University, the Eastman School of Music, and the University of Louisville. He has served as a resident conductor for the Louisville Orchestra (directed by SFCM alum Teddy Abrams) as part of their Creator Corps program.



Much of his music is dedicated to creating abstract musical analogies for social-political happenings both present and past. “This journey has been one of deep discovery and exploration, and I can’t wait to continue it with new friends at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and San Francisco Symphony,” Taylor said.



In addition to his pursuits in composition, Taylor also performs on horn in various settings ranging from recitals of contemporary music to professional orchestral settings and educational capacities.



The Emerging Black Composers Project intends to spotlight early-career Black American composers and their music. It was launched in 2020 with the first-place commission awarded to Trevor Weston in June 2021.



