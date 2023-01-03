David Kleinberg's HE WANTS TO RUN is Coming to The Marsh San Francisco in February

The Marsh San Francisco will present a limited run of David Kleinberg's fourth work as a solo theatre artist, He Wants To Run. Despite his distaste for running and dogs, Kleinberg ended up running with his neighbor's dog, Butler, for 13 years in Cloverdale. He Wants To Run, follows the story of what Butler teaches David about living and dying. He Wants To Runwill be presented February 4-12, 2023, with performances 7:30pm Saturdays and 2:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $55 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org or call (415) 282-3055.

ABOUT DAVID KLEINBERG

David Kleinberg worked as a writer and editor at the San Francisco Chronicle, spending 14 of his 34 years at the paper as the editor of the Sunday Datebook. After retiring from the Chronicle, Kleinberg channeled his creative energy into solo theatre and stand-up comedy, appearing with comedians such as Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, and Richard Lewis. His other solo shows are The Voice; Hey, Hey, LBJ!, and Return to the Scene of the Crime.

ABOUT MARK KENWARD

Mark Kenward is a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Nominee and two-time selection for the Best of San Francisco Solo Series. He is the director of over 40 full-length solo shows, including 10 that have had runs at The Marsh. Kenward received a 2019 TBA CA$H grant to develop, direct, and produce a festival of performances by formerly incarcerated people, which has evolved into the ongoing Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project, which Kenward produces and co-directs. He regularly teaches The Elements of Solo Performance classes, in addition to co-teaching The Gift of Your Show with Charlie Varon. In 2019, Kenward completed a four-year stint as the Managing Director and Director of Artist Relations at The Marsh.

ABOUT DAVID FORD

David Ford has been collaborating on new and unusual theatre for three decades, and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. The San Francisco press has variously called him "the solo performer maven," "the monologue maestro," "the dean of solo performance," and "the solo performer's best friend." A week rarely goes by when residents of the Bay Area cannot enjoy one of his productions. Collaborators include Geoff Hoyle, Brian Copeland, Charlie Varon, Echo Brown, Marilyn Pittman, Rebecca Fisher, Wayne Harris, Jill Vice, and Marga Gomez. Ford's work has been seen regionally at the Public Theatre, Second Stage Theater, Theatre at St. Clement's, Dixon Place, Theatre for the New City (New York), Highways Performance Space (Los Angeles), and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. (Washington, D.C.). His work has also been featured in most of the fringe festivals in North America, as well as at theaters around the Bay Area including Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Magic Theatre, and Marin Theatre Company. Ford's directing has garnered several "Best of Fringe" Awards and a Goldie Award.

ABOUT THE MARSH

The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible." Since its launch in April 2020, the theatre's digital platform MarshStream has garnered more than 100,000 viewers. Notable MarshStream moments include the debut of MarshStream International Solo Fest 1 and 2, The Marsh's first-ever digital festivals, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted over 700 LIVE streams, providing some 300 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art. The Marsh will continue to offer digital content on MarshStream, as well as in- person performances.