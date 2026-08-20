OH, MARY! National Tour is Coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre

Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required.

The national tour of Oh, Mary! is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Curran Theatre beginning Tuesday, October 13 and running through Sunday, November 1, 2026. Oh, Mary! is presented in association with American Conservatory Theater. Tickets are on sale now.



Joining previously announced stars Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln” and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband” are Wesley Taylor as “Mary’s Teacher,” Pooya Mohseni as “Mary’s Chaperone,” and Michael Lepore as “Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.” The production is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton and produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.



The company also includes Natalie Joy Johnson understudying the roles of “Mary Todd Lincoln” and “Mary’s Chaperone,” Mike Cefalo understudying “Mary’s Husband’s Assistant” and “Mary’s Teacher,” and Julius Thomas III understudying “Mary’s Husband” and “Mary’s Teacher.”



Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London’s West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.



Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).



The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.



Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond.

THE TERMINATOR LIVE Will Come to San Francisco's Curran Theatre

Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH ELLEN GREENE at Curran Theatre

Review: R.O.I. (RETURN ON INVESTMENT) at San Francisco Playhouse At Creativity Theater

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Ray Of Light Theatre

Review: BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - MAMMA MIA! at Transcendence Theatre Company