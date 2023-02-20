Daniel Harding Appointed As Music Director Of Youth Music Culture The Greater Bay Area

We are thrilled to announce that world-renowned maestro Daniel Harding has been appointed Music Director of Youth Music Culture the Greater Bay Area (YMCG, CHINA) from 2024 to 2028. Currently Music and Artistic Director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Maestro Harding has served as Music Director of the Orchestre de Paris (2016-19) and Principal Guest Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra (2007-17). He is honored with the lifetime title of Conductor Laureate of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, with whom he has worked for more than 20 years.

The founding of Youth Music Culture Guangdong was spearheaded by Maestro Long Yu, who also serves as the Chairman of its Artistic Committee; it has been successfully held for seven consecutive years since 2017. Maestro Yu is a conductor and music advocate, praised by the New York Times as "the most powerful figure in China's classical music scene." He is also the Chairman of the China Musicians Association's League of China Orchestras, and has already held the title of Music Director at the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra for two decades since 2003. The inaugural YMCG Artistic Director was celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma, whose tenure (2017-22) enlightened young musicians with a freshly innovative approach.

Renamed Youth Music Culture the Greater Bay Area in 2023, YMCG is presented under the auspices of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, inviting the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and Macao Orchestra to join forces with organizers Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra and Xinghai Concert Hall, thus ensuring stronger ties in culture and the arts among the four major cities in the Greater Bay Area, namely Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao.

Maestro Harding will appear in an international online event hosted by YMCG 2023 as "Music Director Designate," engaging in discussion on youth, music and culture with YMCG participants. We look forward to joining hands with Maestro Daniel Harding in continuing to extend YMCG's influence from the Greater Bay Area to the Asian region as it builds its reputation as the premier international musical event focusing on young musicians.