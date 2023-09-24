Craig Shoemaker to Perform Live at Cinelounge Tiburon This Month

Comedy star Craig Shoemaker is the winner of the American Comedy Awards Stand-Up Comedian of the Year and is the recipient of two Emmy Awards. Audiences all over the country know him from his comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. His observational humor on our lives and times makes you laugh and laugh and laugh. Now, for one night only, you can see him perform live in person at Cinelounge Tiburon. He'll be performing on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:15pm and at 8:30 pm. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the link below.

Come join the laughter with Craig Shoemaker at Cinelounge Tiburon.

Cinelounge Tiburon is located at 40 Main Street, Tiburon, CA 94920. Phone: (415) 797-6976. Cinelounge Tiburon is the only first-run three-screen movie theatre and performance venue in Marin serving beer and wine with an elevated menu of locally sourced organic food items. The Cinelounge brand is acclaimed throughout the movie industry for having the best vegan gourmet popcorn. We feature stunning Dolby Digital 7.1 Surround with 4K Laser Projection and unparalleled seating. We offer private cinema for parties, gaming, e-sports activities, PS5, Oculus VR and karaoke. Cinelounge Tiburon has been designated Best of Marin by Pacific Sun.