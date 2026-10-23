Club 1220 to Celebrate 50 Years as LGBTQ+ Landmark

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Club 1220, a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ nightlife and community in Contra Costa County, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, December 16, 2026. Details about the celebration, including special entertainment and programming, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Originally opened as The Hub in 1976, the beloved Walnut Creek establishment has spent five decades bringing people together through entertainment, friendship, and a shared sense of community, becoming an important part of the East Bay's LGBTQ+ history.

Located at 1220 Pine Street in downtown Walnut Creek, Club 1220 has remained a gathering place for generations of LGBTQ+ residents and allies, evolving alongside the community it serves while maintaining its commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment.

A Legacy That Began in 1976

Club 1220's story began on December 16, 1976, when brothers Jon and Steve Crovo, along with the Crovo family, opened The Hub at a time when LGBTQ+ establishments were rare in suburban communities.

While San Francisco and Oakland were home to established gay nightlife scenes, LGBTQ+ residents of Contra Costa County had few local places to gather openly. After initially considering Pleasant Hill, where their plans encountered opposition, the Crovo family established the bar in Walnut Creek.

The Hub originally operated as a piano bar, reflecting the social and legal restrictions that LGBTQ+ establishments faced during the 1970s. Over time, the venue evolved into Club 1220, expanding its entertainment offerings to include dancing, drag performances, and live entertainment.

What began as a neighborhood bar grew into something much more significant: a place where people could connect, celebrate, and find community close to home.

Five Decades of Community

Throughout its five decades, Club 1220 has witnessed remarkable changes in LGBTQ+ rights and visibility, from the early gay liberation movement and the AIDS crisis to marriage equality and the continued fight for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

During the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s, the club provided an important gathering place for community members supporting one another through an extraordinarily difficult period. Over the years, it has also hosted charitable fundraisers, celebrations, memorials, and countless performances that have helped strengthen connections throughout the East Bay.

As Walnut Creek has grown into one of the region's leading shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, Club 1220 has remained a fixture of its downtown landscape, demonstrating the importance of LGBTQ+ spaces beyond major urban centers.

Preserving a Historic LGBTQ+ Gathering Place

In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to reshape the hospitality and nightlife industries, Holotta Tymes and Robert, along with Vicodonia Knightingale purchased Club 1220 with a commitment to preserving its legacy and ensuring its future.

The new ownership faced immediate challenges as pandemic-related shutdowns threatened nightlife venues throughout the country. With the support of its patrons, performers, and the greater LGBTQ+ community, Club 1220 weathered those challenges and continued its longstanding tradition of bringing people together.

Today, the venue offers a diverse lineup of entertainment and community programming, including drag shows, karaoke, live jazz, piano performances, trivia, dancing, and fundraising events.

As Contra Costa County's only LGBTQ+ bar, Club 1220 continues to play a vital role in the region's cultural and social landscape, providing a dedicated space for LGBTQ+ residents and their allies.

Celebrating 50 Years — And the Generations Who Made It Possible

Club 1220's golden anniversary will recognize not only the establishment's longevity, but also the generations of patrons, performers, employees, and community members who have contributed to its enduring legacy.

At a time when LGBTQ+ nightlife establishments across the country face increasing economic pressures and closures, the club's 50-year history underscores the importance of preserving spaces that foster connection, visibility, and belonging. The anniversary celebration will take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, exactly 50 years after The Hub first opened its doors.

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