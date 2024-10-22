Center REP to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Repertory Company will usher in the holiday season with the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, performing at `Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. beginning Thursday, December 12 and running through Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Single tickets are on-sale now by visiting centerrep.org or calling the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

"Center REP’s production of A Christmas Carol has become a beloved Bay Area holiday tradition, bringing the timeless story of redemption, family, and festive spirit to life year after year," said Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow. "This universally beloved tale invites us to embrace the magic of the season and serves as a reminder that compassion, generosity, and second chances are at the heart of the holiday spirit."



Return to bustling Victorian London—and the gloomy office of miserly old Scrooge, who dismisses the cheerful sounds of the holiday season with a “humbug!” When he is visited by three spooky spirits, the curmudgeon is forced to face his past, present, and his potential future, unless he comes to believe the true meaning of family, and the magic of the holiday season. Brimming with carols, music, dance, spectacular special effects and a multigenerational cast of nearly two dozen, Center REP’s annual production has been hailed by critics and audiences alike as “THE Christmas Carol To see in the Bay Area!”



A Christmas Carol includes a multigenerational cast of performers led by Michael Ray Wisely as Ebenezer Scrooge, Scott Coopwood as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, Michael Patrick Wiles as Bob Cratchit, Kerri Shawn as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Terrance Smith as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Scott Maraj as the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Also featured in this year’s production are (in alphabetical order): Alec Barnett, Isabella DeSilva, Michael Doppe, Serene Hamammi, Heather Kellogg, Adam KuveNiemann, Amanda Leigh, Ben Lauing, Michael McCarty, Melinda Meeng, Alex Moore, Marty Newton, Jeanine Perasso, Tiana Paulding, Vince Perry, Grace Perry, Antonia Reed, Barbara Reynolds, Nick Rodriguez, JonCarlo Salinas-Tognetti, Brenna Silva, Molly Thornton, Romelo Urbi, Jordan Veal, Michael White, Jill Wilk, and Diella Wottrich.



Completing the cast is an ensemble of gifted young actors, including (in alphabetical order): Maeve Coyne, Sam Johnson, Ray (Pooya) Khalili, Alan Kornfeld, Andy Moore, Anika Murphy, Sadie Perry, Ethan Shank, Amber Taylor, and Myles Wu.



Under the direction of Scott Denison, the creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Kelly Tighe (Scenic Design), Stephanie Weldon (Costume Design), Chris Currie (Lighting Design), Jeff Mockus (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Video Design), Jennifer Perry (Choreographer), Michael Patrick Wiles (Music Director), Barbara Reynolds (Quartet Manager), Alyssa Tryon (Properties Designer), Kathleen Parsons (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

