CRYING ON THE CAMINO Comes to Sebastiani Theatre

At the Sebastiani Theater in Sonoma, CA, on August 10 at 3pm will be Celeste Mancinelli's acclaimed performance, "Crying on the Camino." Sponsored by American Pilgrims on the Camino, this show takes you on an emotional journey through the highs and lows of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

Celeste Mancinelli, a renowned storyteller and performer, brings to life the profound experiences of pilgrims who traverse this ancient path. Through a blend of heartfelt narratives, poignant reflections, and captivating dramatization, she explores themes of self-discovery, spiritual awakening, and the transformative power of the Camino.

Recipient of 2 Broadway World Awards, "Crying on the Camino" is more than a performance; it's an immersion into the pilgrimage's essence, revealing the deep connections forged along the way and the personal growth that arises from the challenges and triumphs of the journey. Whether you are a seasoned pilgrim or new to the Camino, this event promises to resonate deeply and inspire.

Join in at 476 1st St East, Sonoma CA 95476 " On the Plaza" for an evening that celebrates the spirit of the Camino and the universal quest for meaning and connection. Don't miss this chance to witness Celeste Mancinelli's powerful portrayal and connect with fellow pilgrims.

