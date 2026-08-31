SHREK THE MUSICAL JR Tickets to Go on Sale at Playful People Productions

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Playful People Productions, a theater education nonprofit in San Jose, will present two productions of Shrek the Musical JR: one with performers ages five to twelve, and one ages twelve to seventeen. Performances will run September 25 through October 4, 2026 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose.

Everyone's favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the Oscar-winning film and outrageous, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as Shrek leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Shrek the Musical JR is co-directed by Shannon Santandrea and Emily Pennington.

Shrek the Musical JR follows an ogre named Shrek who has learned the hard way that “people hate the things they cannot understand.” For years, he has protected himself by living as a recluse in a cozy cesspit — but once Lord Farquaad banishes various fairytale misfits to his swamp, Shrek must venture out to rescue the feisty princess Fiona for Farquaad, in order to regain his peaceful solitude. Shrek the Musical JR features all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, this ogre-tastic tale is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

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