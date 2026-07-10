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MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE to Open in San Jose with Playful People Productions

The DreamWorks-based show will be performed at Historic Hoover Theater from July 24-26.

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MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE to Open in San Jose with Playful People Productions

Playful People Productions, a theater education nonprofit in San Jose, will present the musical Madagascar — A Musical Adventure: performed by three casts of children ages 6 to 10, and two teen casts ages 11 to 15. Performances run July 24—26, 2026 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose. For tickets ($15) or more information, visit www.PlayfulPeople.org/tickets or call (408) 878-5362.

Madagascar — A Musical Adventure, based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar, follows a bundle of 'wild' animals as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. With book by Kevin Del Aguila, and original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joe Someillan, Madagascar — A Musical Adventure follows four friends (and a few penguins) as they journey abroad and come to realize just how good they had it at home. Songs include “Best Friends,” “Penguins' Sea Shanty,” “Together Forever,” and the rump-shaking “I Like to Move It.”

This show is supported in part by a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San José, and by SVCreates, in partnership with the County of Santa Clara.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

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