Berkeley Repertory Theatre to Present Benefit Live-Stream of HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN

The story and music of America's Composer comes to you live in the comfort of your own home when Berkeley Repertory Theatre presents a live broadcast of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, a play-with-music written and performed by award-winning actor and musician Hershey Felder (George Gershwin Alone, Hershey Felder as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro). Directed by Trevor Hay, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin will stream on Vimeo on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 5PM PST - a portion of the proceeds benefit Berkeley Rep. The Theatre is proud to partner with fellow Bay Area theatre, TheatreWorks who is also providing access to this one-time only broadcast.

Berkeley Rep originally presented Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin to sold-out houses in 2017, where audiences experienced some of America's greatest songs in the context in which they were written: "God Bless America," "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "White Christmas," "Always," and others.

Tickets are $50 per household and can be purchased here: https://tickets.berkeleyrep.org/15545/15546

Patrons can view Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin on their Smart TV, computer, smartphone, or tablet. Purchasers will receive an email on Friday, May 8 by 9pm with a Vimeo viewing link and an instructive video demonstration for viewing on their device.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin has previously played to rave reviews and broken box office records at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, Chicago's Royal George Theatre, the La Jolla Playhouse, Boston's Majestic Theatre, and New York's Town Hall. David C. Nichols of The Los Angeles Times wrote "that indefatigable purveyor of composers, Hershey Felder, applies his singular blend of musical biography, character study and piano virtuosity toward the iconic songwriter. The empathy, showmanship and craft on tap may just be the best match of historical figure and performing artist yet." Chris Jones, writing in The Chicago Tribune, raved, "Felder is the impresario whose relationship with audiences is long-standing, intimate and mutually adoring."

Internationally acclaimed virtuoso pianist Hershey Felder wowed Berkeley Rep audiences in recent seasons with his soaring portraits of composers like Bernstein, Chopin, and Gershwin. From Czarist Russia to New York's Lower East Side, Irving Berlin's story epitomizes the American Dream. Featuring the composer's most popular and enduring songs, Felder's signature creation of character and musical performance will make this evening with Irving Berlin an unforgettable journey.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You