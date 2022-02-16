Berkeley Rep Welcomes 13 New Fellows

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced today that 13 young professionals have been awarded fellowships for the 2021/22 season. Theatre graduates from universities across the nation apply for this program that provides a six month-long deep dive into the operations of the award-winning theatre. Fellowships cover a variety of artistic and administrative disciplines and provide specialized training that assists fellows with embarking on a professional career in the arts. Additionally, fellows participate in career development seminars, build professional contacts, and even serve as mentors themselves for Berkeley Rep's Teen Council programming.

"We are so excited to welcome in this new class of fellows, who have come from around the country to start the next chapter in their careers with us!" says Anthony Jackson, Director of Berkeley Rep's School of Theatre. "The fellowship program is deeply connected to the mission and values of Berkeley Rep and is part of our commitment to diversify the field. We look forward to the future contributions that our fellows will make in the arts, the Bay Area and beyond."

While in this program, sponsored by American Express, fellows train alongside a team of highly skilled artists, administrators, and designers to reach professional goals. Starting in January 2022 and concluding in July 2022, the fellowship provides invaluable experience to fellows and allows access into employment in the arts. Many alumni of this program continue to work as theatre administrators and practitioners, employed full time by many organizations, including Berkeley Rep.

Fellowships for the 2021/22 season have been awarded to:

· Robin Maegawa-Goeser (they/them), a native of Ames, Iowa and graduate of The University of Southern California, will serve as the Properties Fellow under the mentorship of Properties Manager Jill Green.

· Jimmy Nguyen (he/him), a native of Omaha, Nebraska and graduate of Doane University, will serve as the Scenic Art Fellow under the mentorship of Charge Scenic Artist Lisa Lázár.

· Margaret Wentworth (she/her), a native of Fremont, California and graduate of the University of California Santa Cruz, will serve as the Scenic Construction Fellow under the mentorship of Technical Director Jim Smith.

· Emily Betts (she/her), a native of Palm Beach, Florida and graduate of The University of the Arts, will serve as the Production Management Fellow under the mentorship of Production Manager Audrey Hoo.

· Abigail Holland (she/her), a native of Raleigh, North Carolina and graduate of The University of North Carolina School of the Arts, will serve as an Artistic Administration Fellow under the mentorship of Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Director of the Ground Floor/ Resident Dramaturg Madeleine Oldham.

· Des'ree Brown (she/her), a native of Huntingtown, Maryland and graduate of The University of Maryland, College Park, will serve as an Artistic Administration Fellow under the mentorship of Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Director of the Ground Floor/ Resident Dramaturg Madeleine Oldham.

· Akari Izumi (she/her), a native of Bronxville, New York and graduate of Brown University, will serve as the Harry Weininger Sound Fellow under the mentorship of Sound Supervisor Lane Elms.

· Kiahana Toomer (she/her), a native of Holly Springs, North Carolina and graduate of The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, will serve as the Fred Geffkin Lighting fellow under the mentorship of Master Electrician Fred Geffken.

· Maya Simon (she/her), a native of Oakland, California and graduate of Emerson College, will serve as the Development/Fundraising Fellow under the mentorship of Director of Development Lynn Eve Komaromi.

· Rachel Mandelstam (she/her), a native of Sunnyvale, California and graduate of Emerson College, will serve as the Costumes Fellow under the mentorship of Costume Director Maggi Yule.

· Naomi Schiller (she/they), a native of Albany, California and graduate of Occidental College, will serve as the Company Management Fellow under the mentorship of Company Manager Peter Orkiszewski.

· Olivia McQuerry (she/they), a native of Des Moines, Iowa and graduate of The University of Northern Iowa, will serve as the Stage Management Fellow under the mentorship of Production Stage Manager Audrey Hoo.

· Elijah Punzal (he/they), a native of San Carlos, California and graduate of The University of California Irvine, will serve as the Education Fellow under the mentorship of School of Theatre Director Anthony Jackson.

Fellows will serve in integral capacities in this season's compelling productions:

- Multiple Grammy Award nominee The Avett Brothers, hailed as "America's biggest roots band" by Rolling Stone, bring their signature blend of folk and rock 'n' roll attitude to the theatrical stage with Swept Away, a world premiere musical. The band joins forces with Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan and Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer. Swept Away is currently running until March 13.

- Berkeley Rep presents the world premiere of an exuberant new musical by award-winning playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and composer Michael Thurber, conceived by director Saheem Ali. Goddess is a joyful infusion of contemporary romance, ancient magic, and the irresistible vibes of African, jazz, and R&B music.

- Three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) makes his Berkeley Rep mainstage debut with his latest award-winning off-Broadway hit, Octet. With witty lyrics, shimmering harmonies, and virtuosic solos, Octet sings of connection, redemption, hope -and how we can be truly present with each other.

- Cambodian Rock Band tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Directed by Chay Yew, this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history.

- Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok brings us the powerful story of two young DREAMers who fight to establish a place for themselves in America, the only country they know as home. Poignant, timely, and highly theatrical, Sanctuary City illuminates the triumphs and challenges these lifelong friends face, and how much they are willing to risk for each other when they have everything to lose.