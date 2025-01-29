Bearcat Drama Presents NOISES OFF At San Mateo Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bearcat Drama has announced that tickets are now available for the upcoming production of the acclaimed farce "Noises Off," written by Michael Frayn.

"'Noises Off' offers a unique and humorous glimpse into the theatrical process," said San Mateo High School Artistic Director Stephanie Wozniak. "Our talented cast and crew have masterfully captured the essence of farcical comedy, and we can't wait to share the laughs and surprises with our community."

"Noises Off," directed by Wozniak with Assistant Director Lizzie Izyumin, follows a theatre troupe touring England in 2025 with the farcical period-comedy "Nothing On." On the eve of their opening performance, everything goes wrong: the cast forgets their lines, questions blocking choices, misplaces props, and breaks the set. Even the director predicts disaster. Despite initial chaos, the cast pulls through, but mid-tour, backstage drama takes over as romantic triangles, jealousies, and revenge disrupt both onstage and offstage activities. By closing night, the play is a total shambles, with everyone just trying to survive until the final curtain.

Performances will take place at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center (506 N. Delaware Street) on Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:00 pm show on Sunday, Feb. 2. Ticket prices start at $15 and can be purchased at www.smhsdrama.org/tickets or at the door.

