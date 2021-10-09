BWW Review: BRATPACK at Feinstein's At The Nikko

BratPack - the immersive '80s theatrical live-concert event!

Co-created by Shane Scheel and Anderson Davis

Sumié Maeda, Choreographer & Associate Director

Feinstein's at the Nikko

Those of us too young to have identified with the Rat Pack of the 50's and 60's, a group of Hollywood A-listers including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop, can easily resonate with the themes of the 1980's teen-oriented coming of age films whose soundtrack defined the era. Excellently crafted and superbly performed, this all-new production-built specifically for Feinstein's at the Nikko by the original creative team, crackles with energy and timeless emotional catharsis.

Michael Martinez as the Jock

The term BratPack described a group of actors popularized in a series of very successful films (The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire, Weird Science, Less Than Zero, Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink among others), whose professional lives were marred by brushes with drugs and alcohol. The films revolved around universal themes of alienation, apathy and adolescent love issues. This teenage angst reflected the barren 80's landscape and helped shape the fashion and music of that generation.

Mahan F. Ramos (the Rebel) antagonized by Scoot Taylor-Cole (Assistant Principal)

BratPack uses the plot of the The Breakfast Club as it structure; 5 misfit teens stuck in detention and being bullied by an authoritarian assistant Principal (Scott Taylor-Cole). The five characters are easily identifiable quintessential archetypes: the pampered, privileged princess (May Ramos), the driven abusive Jock (Michael Martinez), the rebel Mahan F. Ramos), the lovelorn geek (Bryan Munmar) and the anti-authoritarian basketcase (Rachel Lark).

Maya Ramos as the Princess

The cast is uniformly excellent, both as actors and doubling as musicians. Accompanied by two musicians on synthesizers and sax, the soundtrack includes hugely popular songs from a variety of films that supports the various subplots of new and unrequited love, rebellion and fitting in. The Simple Minds "Don't You Forget About Me", David Bowie's "Changes/Young American", Spandau Ballet's "True", Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell", Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" and Modern English's "I Melt with You" are iconic representations of teenage issues and excellently presented by this talented cast.

We can all identify with the stereotypes presented in this all-immersive mashup. Its silly, endearing, multi-cultural and spirited. Remember the movies, remember the songs and perhaps wax nostalgic on your role in high school.

In-person performances started September 23rd with a limited run through Sunday, November 7, 2021. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100. For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: wwwFeinsteinsSF.com.

Photo credit: Kelly Mason