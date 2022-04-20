BWW Interview: McKenna Rose of FUN HOME at 42nd Street Moon Portrays Alison Bechdel's Youngest Alter Ego

Actor McKenna Rose

(photo by Amy Wenzel Photography)

While San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon may be best known for excavating musical theater gems from the distant past, it is setting its sights on more contemporary fare for its latest production. Starting April 21st, Moon will present the Bay Area regional premiere of Fun Home, the 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical. This groundbreaking show is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel of the same name. It explores Alison's life at three different ages and delves into her journey of discovering her sexuality, as well as her relationship with a mercurial father who has secrets and hidden desires of his own. Featuring a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, Fun Home is a bracingly honest, deeply moving and wryly humorous story about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Three different actors portray the central character of Alison at various stages in her life, with McKenna Rose, a 6th grader from Orinda, playing "Small Alison." Despite her tender age, McKenna has already appeared in several musicals, short films and promotional videos, and currently studies with noted Bay Area acting coach Bettina Devin. I recently caught up with McKenna by phone shortly after rehearsals had begun. We talked about Fun Home, what she likes to do when she's just kicking back, and favorite roles. In conversation, she is direct and matter-of-fact, without a hint of the precocity or showbiz gushiness one might expect from a child actor. In fact, she seems like a typical 6th grader. The following conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

You're still quite young. How did you first get interested in musical theater?

Well, my sister started acting and played Jane in Mary Poppins when I was 4.

Your big solo, "Ring of Keys," is one of the most moving songs in the show. What is that song about for you?

It's the beginning of her journey and like figuring out who she is.

Do you have a favorite part of the show right now?

I really like "Ring of Keys," but it's also fun doing the scene where she shows her dad her drawing that she's doing for homework. He kind of just like shoots her down and tries to take over the whole thing, like "Oh, this is bad. You have to do it like this ." She's defying him and arguing until her mom shows up. They start arguing and she has to back down because she doesn't want her parents to argue, and I feel like that shows her whole family relationship.

When you're not performing or concentrating on schoolwork, what do you enjoy doing just for fun?

I really like playing my ukulele and drawing and hanging out with my friends.

What kind of music do you play on the ukulele?

One of the good songs to play is "Hey There Delilah" and also "I Don't Know My Name" by Grace VanderWaal. I'm still learning; I just got my ukulele at Christmas in 2020.

As a young musical theater performer, do have any dream roles that you would love to play some day?

Not exactly. I mean, I love theater and I've done lots of stuff, but I don't think I really have a specific dream role that I'd want to play. But one of my favorite roles that I've actually played was Little Red in Into the Woods with the Peter Pan Foundation.

Is there anything else you wanted to say about Fun Home that I haven't asked you?

Just that I'm really grateful for this opportunity and so excited to be a part of this cast. This is my first professional show!

42nd Street Moon's Fun Home performs live at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111) from April 21 to May 8, 2022. For tickets and additional information, visit 42ndstmoon.org/fun-home.