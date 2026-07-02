Photos: Lea Salonga Opens Broadway and Vine 2026 Season

Broadway and Vine kicked off its 2026 season with a sunset concert by Tony and Olivier Award Winner Lea Salonga (Old Friends, Once On This Island, Here Lies Love, Miss Saigon) on Carneros Resort’s Vineyard Lawn in Napa Valley. Accompanied by music director, Larry Yurman, Salonga remarked from the stage that “this must be one of the prettiest concert locations I’ve ever performed at." Check out photos from the concert!

The intimate vineyard concert series will continue throughout the summer with performances by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Falsettos, Hamilton, Gutenberg) with Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Suffs, Little Shop of Horrors) on August 28, Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Hans in Disney’s Oscar winning blockbuster Frozen) on July 23, Breakout Broadway and West End star and Olivier Award Nominee Diego Andres Rodriguez (Sunset Blvd, Evita) on September 16, Lauren Blackman (Ragtime, The Music Man, Lempicka) August 18, and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, The Lion King) on September 27. Broadway and Vine will also be premiering SPACEBORNE: An Evening of Sights and Songs from our Planet and Beyond starring Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman), Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne’s American Utopia), Omari Tau (The Lion King) and Grammy Winner Avishai featuring projections of images photographed by NASA Astronaut Donald R. Pettit. Broadway and Vine was founded and is produced by Tony Award® nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide opportunities for the next generation of performing arts professionals.

The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Antinori Napa Valley, Arietta, Beau Vigne, Inglenook, Lloyd Cellars, Paula Kornell, Localism, Peju, Prescription Vineyards, Tansy, and more in picturesque vineyard settings. Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now.

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