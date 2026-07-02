MISC. A FUNDRAISER CONCERT to Return at Live Oak Theater to Benefit Rainbow Community Center

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Tickets are now live for the second annual Misc. A Fundraiser Concert! Join in on August 6th at 7:00pm (ONE-NIGHT ONLY!!) for a lineup of amazing performers at the Live Oak Theater in Berkeley. With all net proceeds going to the Rainbow Community Center, a non-profit organization providing vital LGBTQ+ resources to folx across the Bay Area!

Originally premiering in 2025, Misc. A Fundraiser Concert is an annual performance created by Guillermo-Giovanni Cortés, a local Bay Arean, with the goal of donating all net proceeds to the Rainbow Community Center in his hometown of Concord, Ca.

The Idea came to him in his Pace University NYC dorm room after the first few months of a certain presidency plagued his life. After only two months, this Administration took at least 17 administrative and policy actions targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Particularly focusing on transgender rights, healthcare, and federal employment. At the time it seemed hopeless. After a lot of crying, however, he decided that now is the time to be prouder than ever! So, he contacted the Rainbow Community Center and decided to create Misc.! A concert that not only celebrates the LGBTQ+ community onstage, but financially supports vital LGBTQ+ services that help directly uplift members of our community. With every ticket you buy, more money goes to those in need!

Comprised of local Bay Area singers and musicians, Misc. guarantees to bring a performance that will sweep you off your feet! Especially with this years lineup of songs entirely from musicals written/composed/directed by queer creators!

The cast features Addie Au, Ellia Blank, Brooke Beckham, Guillermo Cortés, Sabrina Hernandez, Chloe Iida, Logan Jew-Fortner, Mina Lim, Lily Lorona, Matthew Maier, Anna McGarry, Gabriel Shum, and Lauren Wagner. The band features Austin Figueira (Guitar), Daniel Jones (Piano), and Tyler (Drums)

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