Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian is Coming to SF's Orpheum Theatre

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Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian are presenting Up the Sharp End—a US tour in celebration of their recent album, Saving Grace, making a stop at ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 2 at 7:30 PM.

The band, which completed two sold-out US legs last fall and this spring, performs in the Midwest and the West, with stops in Saint Louis, Santa Fe, Minneapolis, Chicago, among others. In their last visits to the country, Plant and the band performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk, on CBS Saturday Morning, and on NPR’s World Café, among other media coverage. Plant also was interviewed by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and then returned with the band during the last month of the program to perform “Higher Rock” and “Ramble On.” Up the Sharp End artist presales begin Wednesday, June 10 at 10 AM PT local time, with general sales beginning Friday, June 12 at 10 AM PT at . Special guest Rosie Flores joins Plant and the band for all dates.



On Saving Grace, which was six years in the making, Plant and this group of distinguished musicians—vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown—explore the evolution of roots music both vintage and modern. The band members were drawn together by a shared love of roots music—blues, folk, gospel, country, and the sounds that lay in between. Saving Grace began at Plant’s home on the Welsh borderlands in 2019; this new collective of like-minded collaborators had been experimenting for barely a year, even serving as an unheralded opening act on a handful of dates for Fairport Convention, when the pandemic intervened and any formal plans were temporarily shelved.

Once protocols permitted, Plant and Saving Grace began to record informally in a barn setup or outdoors, then booked themselves in small venues without fanfare. The self-produced album breathes fresh life into songs by Bob Mosley (Moby Grape), Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind, and more.

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