SFBATCC Names New Leadership Team for Historic 50th Season

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As of July 1, 2026, President Isa Chu will be leading the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) into its 50th season of providing reviews and awards to local theatres.

Chu, a Richmond resident, is 'excited to join the leadership at such a pivotal point in the organization's history. Our 50th anniversary is a chance to acknowledge everything the Circle has accomplished while looking ahead to what's next.' Chu has spent her career as a vocalist, performer, writer, and creative educator at A.C.T. San Francisco's Young Conservatory. She reviews for the Theatrius website.

Vice President Kelly Rogers Flynt spent the last few decades in Seattle working in youth theater as a director, choreographer, and dramaturg. Currently, she co-hosts The Rough Draft: A Podcast About Writing and shares her writing, choreography and audition coach skills with Alameda high school students. Kelly reviews for BroadwayWorld San Francisco.

Secretary Jenyth Jo is a reviewer for Theatrius, and former Poet Laureate of San Ramon. An Adjunct Professor at St. Mary's College and former high school teacher, she produced and directed her students'original musicals to raise money for arts education. Her memoir about Stanford volleyball, Go-To Girl: Digs, Dives, and a Golden Spike, was published in 2023.

Treasurer Gary Gonser continues his service on the board, having served as Secretary in his previous term. He has produced shows in Marin, and is especially proud of his work with Montgomery High School Drama Production students. He co-founded the Novato Theater Foundation in 2004, and formed Marin Onstage in 2012. His reviews can be found at Theatre Hound.

Founded in 1977 by San Francisco Chronicle theatre critics Paine Knickerbocker and Bernard Weiner, the Circle promotes the growth and recognition of theatre in the Bay Area, and advances the professionalism of theatre criticism. Since its inception, SFBATCC has presented 'Excellence in Theatre Awards' for all phases of theatrical production at its annual March Gala.

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