Aurora Theatre Company Cancels Joe Orton's LOOT

Aurora Theatre Company today announced that it will cancel its upcoming run of Joe Orton's LOOT, previously scheduled April 3 - May 3, out of concern for public health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We make the challenging decision to cancel our production of LOOT for the sake of the larger community," said Artistic Director Josh Costello in a statement issued Friday. "We had been hoping that this storm would pass before we reached opening, but events have been moving so quickly over the last 48 hours that we can no longer delay. Thursday morning, Governor Newson released new recommendations that will make performances at Aurora impossible for the time being."

Aurora joins many other Bay Area theatres and those around the country that have been forced to make similar decisions in recent days.

Costello continued, "As with so many organizations, this change of plans will affect the Aurora community in many different ways. Our artists will have less work, which makes it even more difficult to meet expenses in the Bay Area. Aurora will have less income from ticket sales.

"I have great hope and strong expectations that the measures so many organizations are adopting will slow the spread and save lives-and that Aurora and other arts organizations will be able to reopen soon and continue serving our vital function as storytellers for our community. The announcement of our 2020-2021 Season is coming very soon, and even as I mourn the cancellation of LOOT I look forward to a remarkable future for Aurora."

Ticket holders who wish to donate their tickets or want a refund can contact the Aurora Theatre Company Box Office at 510.843.8422, or via email at boxoffice@auroratheatre.org.





