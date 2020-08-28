Another Planet Ent. Venues Join Others in Lighting Up Red for the #RedAlertRESTART

The venue joins others in the Bay Area.

San Francisco Bay Area's Another Planet Entertainment (APE), the largest independent promoter in the U.S., is joining the California Events Coalition and other local venues in supporting the nationwide campaign #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART and #ExtendPUA for a major call to action on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, imploring the US Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) as quickly as possible, offering economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March, 2020, putting millions of people out of work. Additionally, the movement is to support ExtendPUA.org in their efforts towards continuation and extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to provide relief to those without work due to COVID-19.

On September 1, 2020, APE's venues the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Fox Theater in Oakland, the Greek Theatre at UC Berkley and The Independent, among other Bay Area buildings, structures, and residences will be lit in red from 9pm-12am PT as the event rolls across North America and throughout California. a??The goal is to raise public awareness that the Live Events Industry is on RED ALERT for its very survival and create congressional pressure to act immediately. The complete list of local area participating venues follows below.

Before COVID-19, live events contributed roughly $90 billion to the California state economy but is now expected to lose up to 80% of overall revenue. The Live Events industry is a cornerstone of the larger California economy, employing 1.4 million employees across small businesses throughout the nation-state.

The California Events Coalition advocates, supports, educates and provides resources for the event industry community in California that generates $45-48 billion in meetings and tradeshows, $10-13 billion in festivals, $4-6 billion in concert touring, $7.1 billion in weddings, $7.8 billion in performing arts, and over $6-7 billion in charity. This industry is now in grave danger unless immediate action is taken by our legislators.

Major California cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego shall join the nationwide targeted list of cities for the #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART #ExtendPUA event on September 1, 2020 including Washington D.C., Huntsville, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Boulder, Fayetteville, Lexington, Louisville, and Canadian neighbors including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

As event venues, hotels, theatres, concert tours, festivals, opera houses, trade shows, and other live events as well as event production remain closed, or open on a very limited basis, the entire industry is severely impacted, from event freelancers to planners, designers, florists, makeup and hair stylists, caterers, musicians, technicians, programmers, and stagehands to rental shops, manufacturers, and distributors of entertainment technology. The first industry to close last March, Live Events could be the last sector to re-open due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles