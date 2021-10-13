Alonzo King LINES Ballet Presents COMING BACK HOME Next Month

Alonzo King LINES Ballet, the San Francisco-based, internationally celebrated contemporary ballet company, is thrilled to present Coming Back Home, November 6-7, 2021. The company's return to its home stage at YBCA features Azoth, Alonzo King's critically acclaimed work created in collaboration with jazz luminaries Charles Lloyd and Jason Moran, in addition to excerpts from four seminal works by King.

An NEA Jazz Master and inductee to the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, tenor saxophonist Lloyd's lifetime achievement has been recognized with some of the highest honors in the field. He shares a boundless, multidisciplinary approach to his craft with pianist Moran, a MacArthur Fellow and Artistic Director for Jazz at the Kennedy Center. Lloyd and Moran find creative reciprocity with King at LINES Ballet, and their multidisciplinary approach to their craft perfectly complements King's expansive vision for ballet. In Azoth, Lloyd, Moran, and King create an unforgettable dialogue between movement and music that illuminates the shared freedom and wonder of their art forms. This bold work also features a light installation by renowned Bay Area artist Jim Campbell, whose work crowns San Francisco's Salesforce Tower.

Rounding out the program are excerpts from four of Alonzo King's seminal works: Grace (2020), Writing Ground (2010), The Radius of Convergence (2008), and Rasa (2007).

The company performs in San Francisco for two nights only before departing on an extended tour to France in November and December of this year.